Here are five chic ways to style your boyfriend jeans

Fashion has long entered the fluid phase. Now, there are more fun ways of styling yourself and it is only going to evolve from here on. A pair of jeans is something which is always going to stay in vogue, and if you are looking for ways to style your boyfriend jeans — which are both baggy and shredded, and usually worn with stiletto heels and some luxe inspired sweatshirt — for instance, Ridhi Jain, a fashion and beauty creator on Trell gives some chic styling tips. Read on.

Quirky look

Pair a printed loose shirt with BF jeans. Shoes-wise, it is about balance. Anything looks great, but if the jeans are too shredded do not wear them with stilettos. Instead, go for simple shoes, sneakers, flat sandals.

Sleepover/brunch ready

Pair any tie-dye top with BF jeans for the perfect weekend sleepover or Sunday brunch date. Boyfriend jeans are a staple for everyday events, for weekends, for casual looks, and they blend perfectly with sneakers, giving the wearer a glam look for a cozy day.

Ditch the heels and instead go for simple shoes, sneakers, like actor Disha Patani here. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ditch the heels and instead go for simple shoes, sneakers, like actor Disha Patani here. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keep it casual

A full-sleeve jacket paired with boyfriend jeans is a versatile choice. The soft and fuzzy feel makes it both warm and comfortable to wear; pair it with banded cuffs or a statement belt to complete your look. Wear a crop top or a black top to complete your outfit.

Edgy and bold

The trickiest part of pulling the right boyfriend jeans look is making sure that it flatters you. Add a fitted top for a bold and confident look. It may feel against nature, but the key to pairing boyfriend jeans is to give you space for that signature looseness, and your boldness.

Chic look

A plain crop top, or tight fit T-shirt on boyfriend jeans is a good choice. Remember, this outfit is fashion-forward. Statement necklaces or a delicate long chain are great options for adding the final feminine touch to the look. It is a perfect chic outfit for your shopping day with your BFFs.

