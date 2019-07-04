First look of Sophie Turner in her Louis Vuitton bridal gown is out

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas took their wedding vows in the south of France, a month after they tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas. Prior to the big day, the couple was seen having a gala time with family and friends. But we will come to that later. First, let’s take a closer look at Turner’s white wedding gown from Louis Vuitton that she wore at the ceremony.

The luxury brand’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquiere, shared a photo of the GOT actor on Instagram, where she can be seen going for a romantic and traditional gown with exquisite lace detailing and a modern, exposed back with full lace sleeves and a train. He captioned the image: “Absolute beauty @sophiet”.

Meanwhile, Turner shared a photo of herself and Jonas walking down the aisle, beaming. The front of the dress revealed a deep V-neck, square shoulders and a full skirt.

Prior to the wedding, photos and videos of the couple, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, have been doing the rounds on social media as they were seen partying on a boat with the Eiffel tower as the backdrop. It was followed by a pre-wedding function hosted by the couple for their friends and family at the Hotel La Mirande in Avignon, France on Friday.

The couple was spotted rocking matching red outfits at the rehearsal dinner, while the guests were seen in white attires. Turner looked lovely in a simple long red gown with a high slit, which was paired with silver heels. She kept it simple by wearing her hair loose and opting for dark eye shadow.

The groom looked dapper in a matching red suit, and completed the look with dark red shoes.

At another event, Turner was spotted in a white, fitted dress which featured a square neckline. Jonas, on the other hand wore a black pinstripe blazer suit teamed with white shirt to match the bride’s ensemble.

Do you like her wedding look?