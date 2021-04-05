scorecardresearch
Monday, April 05, 2021
First Lady Jill Biden’s fishnet stockings and black boots look divides the internet; here’s why

Social media debated the FLOTUS' April Fools' Day look with some even comparing it with former First Lady Melania Trump

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 5, 2021 3:00:53 pm
jill biden outfit, fishnetsFirst Lady Dr Jill Biden trolled over her April Fool's Day outfit. (Photo: Twitter)

On April Fools’ Day, First Lady Jill Biden pulled a prank on her staff, the Secret Service and reporters travelling with her on the plane, by dressing up as a flight attendant and serving ice cream bars in disguise. While the prank was successful, it was her choice of attire that soon became fodder for trolls.

The 69-year-old was flying to Washington DC from California on April 1 when she pulled the prank. According to an AP report, a flight attendant, dressed in a black pantsuit and face mask with a “Jasmine” name tag passed out ice cream bars during the flight’s meal service, which eventually turned out to be her. In her memoir, she also wrote of hiding in an overhead bin on Air Force Two when her husband, President Joe Biden, was vice president.

ALSO READ |Here’s why people are finding Jill Biden’s latest look relatable

Social media soon started debating the FLOTUS’ look — black floral fishnet tights, black heeled booties, a semi-pleated leather skirt, and a fitted black blazer — with some even comparing it with former First Lady Melania Trump. While there were some who jumped to her rescue, many others pointed out that fishnets are seen as a “flimsy” outfit, not meant for a White House matriarch.

Take a look at some of the tweets:

However, there were others users who also appreciated her look.

What do you think?

