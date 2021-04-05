First Lady Jill Biden’s fishnet stockings and black boots look divides the internet; here’s why

On April Fools’ Day, First Lady Jill Biden pulled a prank on her staff, the Secret Service and reporters travelling with her on the plane, by dressing up as a flight attendant and serving ice cream bars in disguise. While the prank was successful, it was her choice of attire that soon became fodder for trolls.

I love First Ladies with a sense of humor First lady Jill Biden played an April Fools’ prank on members of the media on a flight back to Washington from California, dressing up as a flight attendant who passed out ice cream bars. Biden went unnoticed during meal service😂 pic.twitter.com/fbBsJWw9dZ — Jeff Rabinowitz (@rxjef77) April 2, 2021

The 69-year-old was flying to Washington DC from California on April 1 when she pulled the prank. According to an AP report, a flight attendant, dressed in a black pantsuit and face mask with a “Jasmine” name tag passed out ice cream bars during the flight’s meal service, which eventually turned out to be her. In her memoir, she also wrote of hiding in an overhead bin on Air Force Two when her husband, President Joe Biden, was vice president.

Social media soon started debating the FLOTUS’ look — black floral fishnet tights, black heeled booties, a semi-pleated leather skirt, and a fitted black blazer — with some even comparing it with former First Lady Melania Trump. While there were some who jumped to her rescue, many others pointed out that fishnets are seen as a “flimsy” outfit, not meant for a White House matriarch.

Take a look at some of the tweets:

Jill,

you’re a 70 year old First Lady not a 17 year old goth girl pic.twitter.com/5wni9ifseI — 🇺🇸The Censored K-9🇺🇸 @K92 on GAB (@canine2) April 4, 2021

Eeek! 😳 how old is Dr. Jill Biden? Our supposedly First Lady… pic.twitter.com/HLIEADM73J — Natalie Henning (@Henning1Natalie) April 5, 2021

First Lady Melania vs Madonna Wannabe Jill Biden. Desperately Seeking Attention pic.twitter.com/MchIfClgxQ — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE Podcast! (@REMASCULATE) April 4, 2021

However, there were others users who also appreciated her look.

Hope I look as sexy as first lady Jill Biden wearing fishnets & ankle booties as a 70 year old lady — 𝙶𝚎𝚖™💎🏳️‍🌈 💗💜💙 (@Lady_Star_Gem) April 5, 2021

Our First Lady is very stylish! pic.twitter.com/4UtOZFzhcZ — Andrew (@TheRealAndrew_) April 4, 2021

People are actually complaining about this @FLOTUS outfit?

May we all be able to rock this look when pushing 70! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/YUiUpmGGvC — Franca Rivera 🌸 (@FrancaRose33) April 5, 2021

She looks great in them, very hip, Beautiful First Lady Dr Jill Biden — TheMikeA (@JaxMikeA) April 5, 2021

What do you think?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle