First ever GucciFest to begin November 16; here’s what you need to know

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Jeremy Harris, Florence Welch, among others, star in the the festival's main attraction, 'Overture Of Something That Never Ended'.

Just like everything else, fashion and film festivals this year have moved online too. And amid all the pandemic chaos, Italian luxury house Gucci has announced the first ever “GucciFest” — that is essentially a fashion and film festival, scheduled to take place from November 16 to November 22, 2020. The virtual fest will be streamed on YouTube and the dedicated site is GucciFest.com.

According to Gucci’s social media announcements, the festival’s main attraction will be the premiere of ‘Overture Of Something That Never Ended‘, which is a seven-part series presenting Gucci’s creative director Allesandro Michele’s latest collection.

Announcing the premiere of #GucciOuverture Of Something That Never Ended, the mini-series in 7 episodes featuring the new collection, presented during #GucciFest fashion and film festival, Nov. 16-22 and starring talents including #SilviaCalderoni. pic.twitter.com/sxa7FEk87K — gucci (@gucci) November 5, 2020

Directed by filmmaker and Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant, along with Michele, the series stars Italian actress, artist and performer Silvia Calderoni, and she describes it as a “surreal daily routine in the city”. She encounters the likes of Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Jeremy Harris, Florence Welch, among others. Each episode will be released every day, during the course of the GucciFest.

“Due to COVID-19, Gucci has implemented health and safety measures compliant with the Italian law for all individuals who collaborate with the House and its employees, including testing,” it announced on its Instagram caption.

The festival programme also includes the screening of short films by “15 emerging young designers with their collections: Ahluwalia, Shanel Campbell, Stefan Cooke, Cormio, Charles De Vilmorin, JordanLuca, Mowalola, Yueqi Qi, Rave Review, Gui Rosa, Rui, Bianca Saunders, Collina Strada, Boramy Viguier, and Gareth Wrighton”, all of whom have been selected by Michele.

