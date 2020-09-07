First-ever digital India Couture Week 2020 announced: Complete schedule

Kiara Advani in an Amit Aggarwal creation at India Couture Week 2019. (Source: APH images)

India Couture Week (ICW) 2020 is all set to host its first-ever digital fashion show amid the coronavirus pandemic. Organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), ICW 2020 will be held from September 18-23.

“In keeping with the new reality, the FDCI has taken prompt strides, for a robust digital transformation. This will give an opportunity to designers to reach savvy audiences, and explore interesting ways of showing collections,” the organisation wrote on Instagram. The event will be streamed on the official FDCI website, along with its official social media handles on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter YouTube.

The theme this year is titled “Decoding Couture: Skilled crafts intermingle with the complexities of style to create grandeur”. The couture week will be featuring 12 eminent designers including Amit Aggarwal, Anju Modi, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, Manish Malhotra, Shantanu & Nikhil, among others.

ICW 2020 schedule

FDCI also released the ICW 2020 complete schedule on Instagram. Take a look:

September 18, Friday

Gaurav Gupta (8 pm)

Suneet Varma (9:30 pm)

September 19, Saturday

Amit Aggarwal (8 pm)

Rahul Mishra (9:30 pm)

September 20, Sunday

Dolly J (8 pm)

JJ Valaya (9 :30 pm)

September 21, Monday

Reynu Taandon (8 pm)

Shantanu & Nikhil (9:30 pm)

September 22, Tuesday

Kunal Rawal (8 pm)

Falguni Shane Peacock (9:30 pm)

September 23, Wednesday

Anju Modi (8 pm)

Manish Malhotra (9:30 pm)

