Finland PM Sanna Marin trolled for wearing low-cut blazer; others support by sharing identical pics

Sanna Marin recently featured on a fashion magazine in a blazer with a plunging neckline. (Source: trendimag/Instagram)

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin‘s recent picture in a blazer with a plunging neckline has left netizens divided.

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old featured on the cover of fashion magazine Trendi in a black blazer with a plunging neckline with no shirt underneath.

Soon, trolls began criticising her for the look, deeming it “inappropriate” for someone in her position.

Several other people, however, came to her defense and started sharing their own pictures in identical outfits with the hashtag #ImWithSanna and #SupportSanna, calling out critics for being sexist. The fashion magazine also shared these photos on its official Instagram handle.

Mari Karsikas, Trendi’s editor-in-chief, wrote, “The furore clearly shows that what people saw in the pictures said a lot about the viewer. Many did not see her chest at all – they saw Sanna Marin dressed in a trendy black trouser suit.” She was quoted by Independent adding, “It was hard to interpret the negative comments as anything other than misogyny.”

Brought up in a ‘rainbow’ family by her mother and female partner, Marin became Finland’s Prime Minister in December 2019. She is also a mother to a two-year-old daughter.

