Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Kajol disappoints in this yellow flowy dress

The Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 just concluded and a host of celebrities graced the red carpet. From Deepika to Karisma Kapoor, each channeled their inner diva and aced their fashion game. However, some actors left us underwhelmed and one of them was Kajol.

Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, the actor was seen wearing a yellow dress from the label Labourjoisie. The flowy attire had too much going on and the cuts looked unflattering on her. The belt detail did not add any structure to the ensemble. The make-up too looked flaky.

Other actors, however, made quite a mark. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone looked lovely in a coral taffeta puffball gown from the label Jean-Louis Sabaji. Even Sonam Kapoor made quite a statement in a black sari that she teamed with a matching corset blouse. The red lips and the headgear added much drama to the ensemble.

Karisma Kapoor looked absolutely gorgeous in a Tony Ward gown.

Among the younger lot of actors, Janhvi Kapoor made quite a mark in a body-hugging sequin gown from Yousef Aljasmi. Nude palette of make-up and hair styled into soft curls completed the look.

What do you think of Kajol’s look?