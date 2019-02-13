Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor & more – who wore what

Several celebrities attended the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 and ensured that they made heads turn with their sartorial choices. From Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, it was a sight to behold with all the ladies putting their best foot forward.

In case you are curious to know who wore what, we have got you covered.

Deepika Padukone

The Padmaavat actor looked lovely in a coral taffeta puffball gown from the label Jean-Louis Sabaji. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was completed with sleek hair and smokey eyes.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The Neerja actor turned heads the way only she can, as she nailed the red carpet look in an all-black sari. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, it was paired with a matching corset blouse. We love the headgear and the red lipstick.

Janhvi Kapoor

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi Kapoor looked ravishing in a a body-hugging sequin gown from Yousef Aljasmi. Hair styled in soft curls and a nude palette of make-up completed the look.

Karisma Kapoor

Styled by Ghavri again, Kapoor clearly stood out at the red carpet event in a Tony Ward gown. We think she carried off the high-thigh slit with panache.

Sonakshi Sinha

Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi Sinha turned up the heat in a Dhruv Kapoor ensemble, complete with a sequin blazer and matching trousers.

Who did you think looked the best?