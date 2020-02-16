Filmfare Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday turn heads

Who do you think looked better? Who do you think looked better?

The Filmfare Awards 2020 just concluded, and celebrated performers of last year walked away with the awards. There were many who stunned at the red carpet as well; we quite liked how pastel shades and a dash of neon were both in full display. In case you are curious to see who wore what, we have got you covered.

Alia Bhatt

Bhatt who won the Best Actress Award for her performance in Gully Boy, looked stunning in this dual-tone Georges Hobeika gown. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit stood out for its high-thigh slit and the self-colour bow at the waist. The look was rounded out with a sleek hairdo and no accessories.

Ananya Panday

Styled by Patel again, Panday was spotted in a neon green and black ensemble from Dylan Parienty. The look was rounded out with hair parted in the middle and minimal make-up.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu was honoured for her performance in Saand Ki Aankh. Styled by Devki Bhatt, she was seen in a flamboyant Fouad Sarkis ensemble. While the contrast with black worked, we are not too sure about the make-up and hairdo.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked lovely in a red flowy dress. We quite liked the ruffle details and the neat hairdo.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh being who he is, stepped out in this really quirky blazer from Kaushik Velendra teamed with back trousers. We quite liked how the look was accessorised with a pair of funky shades.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The actor was seen in a blush pink encrusted gown from Nadine Dhody. Although the dress seemed too noisy, she looked lovely.



