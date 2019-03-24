Filmfare Awards 2019: Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif stun at the red carpet

The Filmfare Awards held on Saturday in Mumbai at the Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex, witnessed a wide variety of stars gracing the event. Apart from enthralling one and all with their performances, actors like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Katrina Kaif raised the heat at the red carpet with their sartorial picks for the evening.

In case you are curious to know who wore what, we have all the details for you.

Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked stunning in a hot pink off-shoulder dramatic gown from Ralph & Russo. The ruffle detail added much drama to the whole look. A sleek bun and a nude palette of make-up rounded off the actor’s look.

Kaif, styled by Tanya Ghavri, cut out a pretty picture in a powder blue gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock. The embellished attire was rounded out with dainty earrings and hair styled in light waves.

Kriti Sanon too gave us some major fashion goals as she was spotted in a purple beaded gown from Zara Umrigar. We really liked the train and think it worked well with the whole red carpet look. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the look was completed with matching earrings, diamond earrings and golden strappy heels.

Radhika Madan was also spotted looking lovely in an off-shoulder dress from Neeta Lulla. We loved the eye make-up and the way the hair was styled.

Who do you think looked the best?