Filmfare 2019: Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in this champagne hued gown from Maison Yeya

The Filmfare Awards, 2019 just concluded and the who’s who of Bollywood attended the event. Apart from gaining accolades for their compelling performances, the actors also gave us some major sartorial goals. Among them, it was the Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor who really caught our eye. She stepped out in a champagne-hued gown from the label Maison Yeya and looked rather lovely.

The gown featuring ruffled sleeves and a thigh-high slit complemented her svelte figure well. We really liked the way her hair was styled in old-fashioned curls. The look was completed with a nude palette of make-up and a pair of strappy heels.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who also attended the event, looked gorgeous in a hot pink off-shoulder dramatic gown from Ralph & Russo. Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, the dress was classy and dramatic and we quite liked the ruffle detail. The look was completed with a nude palette of make-up and pink shade of lipstick rounded off the actor’s look.

Katrina Kaif too was spotted at the awards ceremony and looked lovely in a powder blue embellished gown from designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock. The look was completed with dainty earrings and hair styled in light waves.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt too turned heads. The Padmaavat actor looked lovely in an all-black ensemble from Alberta Ferretti. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor pulled off the tuxedo jacket and the multilayered tulle skirt with elan. Bhatt, on the other hand, donned a gown from Ralph & Russo’s Fall 2018 Haute Couture collection.

