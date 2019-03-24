Filmfare 2019: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt cut out a pretty picture in black

The Filmfare Awards was recently held in Mumbai at the Jio Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex and several stars graced the event. Apart from winning accolades for their performances, stars like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave us major sartorial goals.

Among them, Padukone and Bhatt looked ravishing in black. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Padukone was seen in an all-black ensemble from Alberta Ferretti. We really liked the tuxedo jacket and the multilayered tulle skirt and feel it was a nice look for the red carpet. The look was completed with hair tied in a bun, smokey eyes and a nude lipstick and was accessorised with diamond earrings.

Bhatt, who was also present at the event, was quite a vision in black. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she donned a stunning gown from Ralph & Russo’s Fall 2018 Haute Couture collection. The actor pulled off the risque outfit with elan and we really like how the attire was allowed to do the talking as the look was not accessorised. Smokey eyes, a nude shade of lipstick and a messy bun completed the look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja too impressed us a great deal on the red carpet. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she looked lovely in a hot pink off-shoulder dramatic gown from Ralph & Russo.

