Sunday, June 26, 2022
Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

"My first message to everyone is to spread love and peace and unity because that is the most important thing that we do as of the moment and what's happening in the world right now," said Ravena who wore a glittery-silver evening gown.

By: Reuters | Pattaya (thailand) |
June 26, 2022 12:30:33 pm
ravenaFuschia Anne Ravena of the Philippines reacts during Miss International Queen 2022 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya City, Thailand. (REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun)

Filipina Fuschia Anne Ravena was crowned Miss International Queen 2022 on Saturday at a contest in Thailand billed as the world’s largest and most popular transgender pageant.

The 27-year-old business owner beat 22 other contestants for the crown, with the second and third place going to contestants from Colombia and France, respectively.

Also Read |Of gender identity and sexual preferences: What it means to come out as queer in the Tibetan community

The pageant, which was halted for almost two years because of the pandemic, resumed in the Thai seaside town of Pattaya during Pride Month to also celebrate gender equality, said Alisa Phanthusak, the CEO of Miss Tiffany Show, the organiser.

The contest, which brings together transgender people from around the world, was launched over a decade ago to help transgender women feel more accepted by society.

ravena The 27-year-old business owner beat 22 other contestants for the crown (REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun)

Thailand has one of Asia’s most open and visible lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) communities, adding to its image of tolerance and attraction as a liberal holiday destination for foreign tourists.

Also Read |A ‘dream come true’ for the transwoman winner; recognition for the entire trans community

But activists say Thai laws and institutions have yet to reflect changing social attitudes and still discriminate against LGBT+ people and same-sex couples.

(Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

