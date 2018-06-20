FIFA World Cup 2018: Footballers experiment with stylish haircuts and flaunt soccer skills

Football fans are going crazy about the FIFA World Cup 2018 that is being held at Russia. However, it’s not just about the sport, many players are even experimenting with their hairstyles. “Paul Pogba is going to come out with some classy hairstyle,” Nikky Okyere, a Ghanaian hairstylist says.

A number of Okyere’s clients are playing at the World Cup in Russia, including several members of the Nigerian squad. As he has styled a lot of Nigerian team players, he is hoping to get some clients in Russia as well. While footballers are often seen carrying funky hairstyles, it won’t come as a surprise if we see prominent names have red, yellow or green hues.

