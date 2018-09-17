Festive, wedding jewellery styles you must have

Maangtika, Maathapattis, Polki and cocktail rings, jewellery to turn heads this wedding season. (Source: File Photo) Maangtika, Maathapattis, Polki and cocktail rings, jewellery to turn heads this wedding season. (Source: File Photo)

Thanks to the festive as well as wedding seasons, it’s all about the latest fashion trends that is being mostly researched on the internet. But how much have you thought about the jewellery which plays an intrinsic role in enhancing your beauty?

Chitwn D Malhotra, founder and lead designer at Dillano Luxurious Jewels Ltd, and Deepali Mathur, fashion stylist and a brand strategist, have a list of unconventional and head-turning festive and wedding jewellery trend suggestions:

* Maangtika, Maathapattis, headgears: These are not just for brides, but can also help you steal the show during the festivities. Exclusive picks such as a diamond drop maangtika or a maathapatti with white kundan or a sleek headgear can cover all your occasions starting from festivals to wedding seasons to New Year madness.

* Shoulder duster earring: Chandeliers are symbols of royalty, luxury and class. However, this season they are representing style, creativity and boldness in the form of shoulder duster earrings. Deliberately designed to brush the clavicles, the long statement danglers are unique in hues and shapes, hence a sure shot way to have all the eyes.

* Cocktail ring: A perfect blend of classic and modern jewellery style, a diamond or sapphire studded cocktail ring is a must-have for this celebration season. Whether a wedding or a party, these contemporary cocktail rings are designed to make fashion statements with traditional as well as western attire.

* Contemporary yet conventional: An all-time favourite for an everyday wear that weighs less is a perfect bold finished piece with embellished stones to give a perfectly elegant look.

* Polki and traditional motifs: Uncut polki with pastel meenakari are in huge trend this festive season. It gives a traditional and royal look to every modern woman. An absolute balance between being trendy and traditional whereas jewellery crafted using traditional motifs such as peacock, lotus or any other in gold finish options are perfect for an ethnic and contemporary attire.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App