From Priyanka to Shanaya: Celebrities kept it stylish on Raksha Bandhan

Monday, August 23, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 3:00:13 pm
Celebrities gave us some major festive fashion goals this Raksha Bandhan. (Source: PR handout, Varinder Chawla)

On Raksha Bandhan this year, a host of B-town celebrities gave us major festive fashion inspiration. From Priyanka Chopra to sisters Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor, they all put their best fashion foot forward as they celebrated the festival with their families.

Priyanka Chopra ditched the ethnic look and opted for a beautiful ivory tier dress from the label Verb by Pallavi Singhee. The maxi dress featured a v-neckline adorned with black thread embroidery. The Sky is Pink actor paired the ensemble with a layered necklace, bracelet and pointed black boots. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was rounded off with black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, berry-toned lip colour and hair left open in soft curls.

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra celebrated the festival with her brother. (Source: PR handout)

Khushi Kapoor chose an ethnic ensemble — a purple chikankari suit that looked absolutely gorgeous on her. She decided to ditch accessories and completed the outfit with just a pair of sandals and a handbag. Leaving her hair open in a middle parting, she opted for a no-makeup look.

Khushi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor stuns in this chikankari ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shanaya Kapoor, who is making headlines with her impeccable fashion sense of late, once again impressed us with her effortless yet beautiful outfit. She wore a pink sharara set that featured white floral print and intricate lace cut-outs. She decided to go with no accessories and teamed the look with minimal makeup and a pair of juttis.

Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous as she gets clicked on Raksha Bandhan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

How did you celebrate the day with your siblings?

Mrunal Thakur to Shanaya Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (August 16-22)

