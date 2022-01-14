Festive dressing: Why do we wear the colour black on Makar Sankranti?

Not only do Indians celebrate many festivals throughout the year, but they also religiously follow the rituals and traditions that each festival individually dictates. The festive attire, among other things, is an important part of celebration.

Today, as we celebrate Makar Sankranti across the country — especially in northern India — we discuss the importance of the colour black. Did you know that unlike other festivals, wherein the colour is considered inauspicious, black is worn especially on the occasion of Makar Sankranti? Why is it so?

A festival celebrated according to the solar calendar, Makar Sankranti is the shifting of the sun symbolising the return of longer days. This festival marks the end of winter. Several devotees offer prayers to the sun for a better crop harvest and prosperity in fortune.

Since Makar Sankranti marks the last day of the solstice, it is thought to be the coldest day of winter. Black, as a colour, absorbes all the heat in contrast to other colours. It is, therefore, chosen so as to stay warm on a cold winter day.

Look your ethnic best this Makar Sankranti with some trending outfit ideas, as listed here; read on.

Draped in heritage

Saris are the most versatile outfit one can choose and black is the ultimate pick. Whether it is a Kanjeevaram brocade sari or a chiffon one, saris help make a statement like no other. On Sankranti, you can ace the x-ray floral look or abstract designs in a sari that is hassle-free and stylish. Experiment with different blouses and drapes to find the right fit.

Sari style pleated skirt

Fusion drapes are taking over the fashion world. Fusion styles are not only easy to flaunt but sustainable enough to wear and carry for any occasion. Sari-style pleated skirt with a black turtleneck crop top blouse and a long beige jacket-style shrug can be worn. Pixel and geometrical designs channel major boho-chic vibes by adding a versatile look with a statement silver necklace and matching earrings.

Dhoti style fusion

Dhoti-style sari fusion is currently a seasonal trend, as it gives you a natural look with effortless handling of the attire. It is easy to drape. you can add glitter to your fashion statement with a sequin blouse and perfect golden belt.

Kurta with a twist

A look like hers is a must for the festive season. (Source: APH Images) A look like hers is a must for the festive season. (Source: APH Images)

The outfit features a long front slit jacket with a Chinese collar and loose-fit trousers that are beautifully embroidered with traditional motifs. Add a hint of colour with emerald earrings and an emerald ring to spruce up your attire.

Sharara suit up

Sharara suits featuring delicate gota-patti work have been on the list of festive outfits lately. It can be simply paired with flared sharara pants. To enhance your look, add on big jhumka earrings and keep the rest of the look minimal.

