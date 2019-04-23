Fendi to pay tribute to legendary Karl Lagerfeld with a couture show

Fendi is all set to stage a couture fashion show in Rome as a tribute to late Karl Lagerfeld. For the uninitiated, the designer was the creative director of the Italian luxury fashion house for 54 years. The fashion extravaganza will most probably take place at the Trevi Fountain, an iconic monument that Fendi has helped to restore, for their 90th anniversary celebration in August 2016.

According to reports in Harper’s Bazaar, Bernard Anault, CEO of LVMH, at the company’s annual general assembly in Paris, said, “It was probably the longest collaboration there has ever been between a designer and a house, so he leaves an incredible heritage at Fendi”.

The work to be showcased will be in collaboration with Silvia Venturini Fendi, a mentee of Karl Lagerfeld, who reportedly met her when she was only five years old.

Couturier, photographer, artist, filmmaker and caricaturist, Lagerfeld was a man of many talents. The creative director of Chanel, Fendi and his own eponymous label, admired as much for his design genius as for his personal flair and flagrance, courted couture and controversy with equal aplomb in the nearly six decades of his design career.