Toggle Menu
Fendi to pay tribute to legendary Karl Lagerfeld with a couture showhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/fendi-to-pay-tribute-to-legendary-karl-lagerfeld-with-a-couture-show-5689932/

Fendi to pay tribute to legendary Karl Lagerfeld with a couture show

Fendi, the Italian luxury fashion house was headed by the legendary designer for almost 54 years. The work to be showcased will be in collaboration with Silvia Venturini Fendi, a mentee of Karl Lagerfeld.

fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Karl Lagerfeld, Karl Lagerfeld iconic moments, Karl Lagerfeld career, who is Karl Lagerfeld, Karl Lagerfeld chanel, Karl Lagerfeld fendi, indian express, indian express news
Iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld passed away in February 2018. (Source: AP)

Fendi is all set to stage a couture fashion show in Rome as a tribute to late Karl Lagerfeld. For the uninitiated, the designer was the creative director of the Italian luxury fashion house for 54 years. The fashion extravaganza will most probably take place at the Trevi Fountain, an iconic monument that Fendi has helped to restore, for their 90th anniversary celebration in August 2016.

According to reports in Harper’s Bazaar, Bernard Anault, CEO of LVMH, at the company’s annual general assembly in Paris, said, “It was probably the longest collaboration there has ever been between a designer and a house, so he leaves an incredible heritage at Fendi”.

The work to be showcased will be in collaboration with Silvia Venturini Fendi, a mentee of Karl Lagerfeld, who reportedly met her when she was only five years old.

Couturier, photographer, artist, filmmaker and caricaturist, Lagerfeld was a man of many talents. The creative director of Chanel, Fendi and his own eponymous label, admired as much for his design genius as for his personal flair and flagrance, courted couture and controversy with equal aplomb in the nearly six decades of his design career.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon come together on the sets of Super Dancer; impress all in their gorgeous traditional outfits
2 Have you heard of embroidery tattoo? Well, just like armpit tattoo, it is a thing now
3 Malaika Arora steps out in a beautiful Amit Aggarwal gown but her make-up lets us down