Fendi relaunches Carrie Bradshaw’s purple sequin baguette last seen in ‘Sex and the City’

When we talk about Sex and the City, we also talk fashion in the same breath. Protagonist Carrie Bradshaw and her wardrobe — filled with clothes, bags and shoes — assumed a life of their own throughout the show, later appearing in the two subsequent films as well.

Interestingly now, some of the items from her closet, which we thought we lost along the way and would probably never see again, have resurfaced. Fendi, it is understood, has relaunched the iconic purple sequin baguette carried by Bradshaw in SATC.

On the show, the bag — from the luxury fashion brand’s autumn/winter 1999 collection — was stolen when Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) was mugged while walking in New York City’s Soho. In the particularly-heartbreaking scene for fashion lovers, the mugger had repeatedly asked Bradshaw for her ‘bag’, to which she had replied with: “It’s a baguette.”

Now, fans of the show spotted the very same bag during the latest episode of the reboot ‘And Just Like That… (AJLT)‘, when Bradshaw went to meet Mr Big’s ex-wife Natasha Naginsky.

Timing it perfectly with the release of the limited-episode show, Fendi announced on its website that the “iconic medium Baguette bag finely embroidered all-over with purple sequins of different shapes and sizes to create a 3D effect and decorated with an FF clasp” is “a re-release of the original version first introduced in the Autumn/Winter 1999-2000 Collection”.

The bag, made in Italy, features “a front flap, tone on tone leather details and magnetic clasp”. It has an “internal compartment with zip pocket and gold-finish metalware”. The bag can be “carried by hand, or worn either on the shoulder or cross-body thanks to the leather handle and shoulder strap, both detachable”.

It is currently available in select stores only, and costs $4,300 (INR 3,26,691).

