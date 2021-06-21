Luxury brand showcases crop top, cut-off blazers at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Fashion labels have lately been attempting to subvert gendered clothing while making their products more inclusive. The latest brand to redefine men’s clothing was Fendi, whose new collection made heads turn at Milan Men’s Fashion Week this year.

The Italian luxury brand showcased pastel-hued statement crop tops for men, at its spring/summer’22 men’s runway show.

The pastel blazers by menswear designer Silvia Venturini Fendi cover till below the chest, and are paired with relaxed, loose-fitting matching pants. Also seen on the ramp was a men’s crop top paired with a mint-green suit.

The ensembles were paired with sandals in green, pink or soft neutral colours; some models wore anklet chains and even carried handbags. Many of the accessories were adapted from womenswear collections, according to GQ.

Venturini Fendi reportedly drew inspiration from the sunsets and views from her office at Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, a historic building in Rome; the collection was showcased against the backdrop of the building’s ivory arches. “Our singular point of view in this period has modified our perception of the world—and mine has become so linked to what I see from the arches and the rooftop of our building,” she said in her show notes, as quoted by GQ.

“It is almost like a bird’s eye view of Rome from here. The colours and the perspective are always changing — the soft palette of the Roman sky across the day is so beautiful and I wanted it to be a focal point of this collection,” the designer added.

