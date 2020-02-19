Femina Nykaa Beauty Awards 2020: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma play safe

Who do you think looked better? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Who do you think looked better? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

There were stars aplenty at the recently held Femina Nykaa Beauty Awards 2020. The red carpet was graced celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday; and while some played safe with their fashion choices, others went all out and experimented with their looks. Here’s a glimpse of who wore what.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone went for black at the red carpet. (Source: APH Images) Deepika Padukone went for black at the red carpet. (Source: APH Images)

If there is any colour that has become synonymous with the Chhapaak actor, it has to be black. Although she is also frequently spotted in white, it is black that seems to be the colour of her choice on the red carpet. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she stepped out wearing a black velvet gown from Yanina Couture. The strapless outfit had a deep and steep V-neck, and complemented her svelte frame very well. However, like always, she went for something elaborate that would break the monotony of the all-black look. While cape has been a preferred choice, Deepika went for sleeves with fur details.

The look was rounded out with smokey eyes and accessorised with a diamond neckpiece and earrings. The actor can literally pull off anything and it would be nice if she experiments with colours a bit.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif kept things simple and understated. (Source: APH Images) Katrina Kaif kept things simple and understated. (Source: APH Images)

Much like Deepika, the Bharat actor’s love for white is hardly a secret. So it is not surprising that she opted for a white outfit from Alex Perry at the event. But we have mixed feelings about it. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the dress that featured the label’s characteristic sleeves was styled with hair parted at the side. We feel that Katrina could have taken her ‘safe’ fashion game a notch higher by opting for something interesting on the red carpet.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was seen in an Amit Aggarwal dress. (Source: APH Images) Ananya Panday was seen in an Amit Aggarwal dress. (Source: APH Images)

Ananya Panday looked pretty in a short lilac-coloured dress from designer Amit Aggarwal. The designer’s trademark style was all over the outfit, down to the sculpted frills. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was kept neat and completed with a hair tied in a ponytail, filled-in eyebrows and dark shade of lipstick.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma at the red carpet. (Source: APH Images) Anushka Sharma at the red carpet. (Source: APH Images)

Over the years, the Pari actor has built quite a reputation of acing red carpet looks. Having said that, she left us feeling a tad bit disappointed with her recent look. Joining the existing fandom of all this blingy, Anushka was in a animal print shimmery dress with a deep plunging neckline, elaborate sleeves and an interesting hemline. While the look may not have worked for us, full points to the actor for experimenting with her fashion. The outfit was styled with hair tied in a bun and golden heels.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant. (Source: APH Images) Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant. (Source: APH Images)

Aditi Rao Hydari’s style is all about grace and elegance. It was no different this time when she stepped out in a monochrome ensemble. We really liked the black crop top paired with a contrasting embroidered jacket and a matching skirt. Our favourite part about the look was the fusion of the aesthetic and design, and the actor looked absolutely radiant.

Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet was also seen in white. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet was also seen in white. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

White clearly was the chosen colour. Rakul Preet too was spotted in a white satin gown. The high-thigh slit and the cape-like design might make the outfit apt for the red carpet but it did not work for us. The look was rounded out with red lipstick.

Who do you think looked better?

