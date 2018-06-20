Femina Miss India 2018: The final question that helped Anukreethy Vas clinch the title

The question was: “Who is the better teacher? Failure or success?” Anukreethy Vas’ answer impressed judges the most. (Source: Miss India/Twitter) The question was: “Who is the better teacher? Failure or success?” Anukreethy Vas’ answer impressed judges the most. (Source: Miss India/Twitter)

Femina Miss India World 2018: Miss India Anukreethy Vas’ brilliant answer in the question and answer round impressed judges the most and helped her clinch the crown on June 19 in the star-studded ceremony. The 19-year-old college student from Tamil Nadu, along with other top finalists, was asked, “Who is the better teacher? Failure or success?” The pageant was held at Dome, NSCI Stadium, Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Who is Miss India 2018? Meet Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu

With a confident smile, Vas answered the question and won hearts of both, the judges as well as the onlookers, at the Femina Miss India 2018 ceremony. Not only was Vas declared the winner, she three other titles in the sub contest rounds. She has previously been awarded the Miss India Tamil Nadu 2018, Miss India Miss Beautiful Smile 2018 and Miss India Miss Fashion Icon (South) 2018.

“Who is the better teacher? Failure or success?” The top 5 finalists have to answer this question inorder to win the crown of Femina Miss India 2018. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/UzFTapV49O — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018

Watch the winning moment here.

The first runner-up is Haryana girl Meenakshi Chaudhary and the second runner-up is Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh. The winners were crowned by the previous year winners, Miss World 2017 – Manushi Chillar, Miss United Continents 2017 – Sana Dua and Miss Intercontinental 2017 – Priyanka Kumari for the respective titles at the end of the event.

While Anukreethy Vas won Miss India Beauty with a Purpose, Shreya Rao Kamavarapu who hails from Andhra Pradesh bagged the Miss Multimedia title. Delhi’s Gayatri Bharadwaj won Miss Glamorous Look and Mizoram’s Lily Lalremkimi Darnei bagged the Miss Fashion icon title.

Not in the studio tonight! Guess where! pic.twitter.com/1qUATJjtNc — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) June 19, 2018

Congratulations to the Top 5 contenders of the Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale. Gayatri Bhardwaj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Stefy Patel, Anukreethy Vas, and Shreya Rao Kamavarapu. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/mU13jH6aNF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018

Stunning @Asli_Jacqueline raised the temperature with her performance at the grand finale of fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2018. @feminamissindia #repost #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/JfX1CZeMrn — Femina (@FeminaIndia) June 19, 2018

The 55th edition of Femina Miss India was a star-studded event with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Kunal Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, KL Rahul, Irfan Pathan and Malaika Arora Khan judging the show.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd