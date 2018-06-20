Femina Miss India 2018: The final question that helped Anukreethy Vas clinch the title

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Femina Miss India World 2018: With a confident smile, Anukreethy Vas answered the question and won hearts of the judges and the onlookers present at the star-studded ceremony in Mumbai.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2018 12:57:13 pm
Anukreethy Vas, Anukreethy Vas miss india, miss india 2018, miss india question, Femina Miss India 2018, Tamil Nadu girl Anukreethy Vas, Anukreethy Vas 19, Anukreethy Vas Loyola college, Manushi Chillar, Sana Dua, Priyanka Kumari, indian express, who is Anukreethy Vas, who is miss india 2018 The question was: “Who is the better teacher? Failure or success?” Anukreethy Vas’ answer impressed judges the most. (Source: Miss India/Twitter)
Femina Miss India World 2018: Miss India Anukreethy Vas’ brilliant answer in the question and answer round impressed judges the most and helped her clinch the crown on June 19 in the star-studded ceremony. The 19-year-old college student from Tamil Nadu, along with other top finalists, was asked, “Who is the better teacher? Failure or success?” The pageant was held at Dome, NSCI Stadium, Mumbai.

With a confident smile, Vas answered the question and won hearts of both, the judges as well as the onlookers, at the Femina Miss India 2018 ceremony. Not only was Vas declared the winner, she three other titles in the sub contest rounds. She has previously been awarded the Miss India Tamil Nadu 2018, Miss India Miss Beautiful Smile 2018 and Miss India Miss Fashion Icon (South) 2018.

Watch the winning moment here.

 

The first runner-up is Haryana girl Meenakshi Chaudhary and the second runner-up is Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh. The winners were crowned by the previous year winners, Miss World 2017 – Manushi Chillar, Miss United Continents 2017 – Sana Dua and Miss Intercontinental 2017 – Priyanka Kumari for the respective titles at the end of the event.

While Anukreethy Vas won Miss India Beauty with a Purpose, Shreya Rao Kamavarapu who hails from Andhra Pradesh bagged the Miss Multimedia title. Delhi’s Gayatri Bharadwaj won Miss Glamorous Look and Mizoram’s Lily Lalremkimi Darnei bagged the Miss Fashion icon title.

The 55th edition of Femina Miss India was a star-studded event with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, Kunal Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, KL Rahul, Irfan Pathan and Malaika Arora Khan judging the show.

