Femina Miss India 2019: Suman Rao crowned Miss India 2019, Shivani Jadhav Miss Grand India and Shreya Shanker Miss India United Continents

Suman Rao from Rajasthan has won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai.

Miss India 2018, Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu crowned her successor Rao as the Miss India 2019 in an emotional moment.

Shivani Jadhav from Chhattisgarh clinched Femina Miss Grand India 2019 title and Shreya Shanker from Bihar won Miss India United Continents 2019 title during the grand finale of the beauty pageant on Saturday.

Last year’s first runner up or Miss Grand India Meenakshi Chaudhary of Haryana also crowned her successor and so did Andhra Pradesh’s Shreya Rao Kamavarapu who was adjudged the second runner-up in 2018. She crowned Sanjana Vij from Telangana.

Twenty-year-old Rao, a college student, will represent India at Miss World 2019 in Thailand in December this year.

“When you get yourself determined towards a particular goal in life, every single nerve and fibre of your body starts working into that direction for a victorious journey,” she said in an interview.

The event was adjudged by Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza alongside actors Huma Qureshi, Chitrangada Singh, fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacocka and Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri among others.

During the event, film stars like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Mouni Roy enthralled the audience with their dance performances.

The event was hosted by the Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Manish Paul.