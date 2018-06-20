Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Miss India 2018: Anukreethy Vas won Beauty with a Purpose, and all other sub-contest winners

Miss India 2018: Anukreethy Vas won Beauty with a Purpose, and all other sub-contest winners

Femina Miss India 2018: Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu was crowned as the winner, Shreya Rao Kamavarapu, Miss India Andhra Pradesh, bagged the title of Miss Multimedia. Here are more details from the sub-contests.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2018 3:40:05 pm
femina miss india 2018, femina miss india 2018 finale, femina miss india 2018 judges, miss india 2018, miss india 2018 finale, miss india 2018 winner, femina miss india 2018 winner, miss india 2018 sub contests, indian express, indian express news Femina Miss India 2018: Anukreethy Vas as Miss India World 2018, Shreya Rao Kamavarapu as Miss Multimedia. (Source: feminamissindia/twitter)
Related News

Currently, in its 55th edition, the Miss India Organization conducted auditions across the country for Femina Miss India 2018 and crowned one representative from 30 states each, including Delhi. These states were divided into four zones and the participants from each zone were mentored by Neha Dhupia (North), Pooja Chopra (East), Rakul Preet Singh (South) and Pooja Hegde (West).

ALSO READ | Femina Miss India 2018: Manushi Chhillar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora; a look at the best and worst dressed

While last evening saw Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu crowned as Miss India World 2018, Shreya Rao Kamavarapu, Miss India Andhra Pradesh, bagged the title of Miss Multimedia. Delhi’s Gayatri Bharadwaj won Miss Glamorous Look and Mizoram’s Lily Lalremkimi Darnei bagged the Miss Fashion icon title.

ALSO READ | Miss India 2018: Tamil Nadu girl Anukreethy Vas wins the crown; and all other highlights from the star-studded night

Here are the sub-contests that took place at the gala night and their winners.

 

 

The Miss Talented contest saw scintillating Indian classical performances with strong beats of Bollywood music thrown in. While the crown of Miss India World remains the most coveted, the sub-contest wins are also inspiring. Here’s a sneak-peek from the gala night.

The evening witnessed many Bollywood stars with the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Jacqueline Fernandez among others, with reigning Miss World, Manushi Chhillar acting as one of the judges and winning the Pride of India award.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now