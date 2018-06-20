Femina Miss India 2018: Manushi Chhillar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora; a look at the best and worst dressed

Kareena Kapoor (L), Manushi Chhillar, Malaika Arora (R): Who do you think looked the best at the Femina Miss India 2018? (Source: Instagram) Kareena Kapoor (L), Manushi Chhillar, Malaika Arora (R): Who do you think looked the best at the Femina Miss India 2018? (Source: Instagram)

One of the most glamorous fashion events in India, the Femina Miss World 2018 beauty pageant’s finale unfolded last evening. The Tamil Nadu girl Anukreethy Vas was crowned the winner, with Miss Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and Miss Shreya Rao from Andhra Pradesh bagging the first and second runner-up positions respectively.

The evening was studded with various Bollywood stars along with reigning Miss World Mansuhi Chhillar. The 21-year-old picked a Michael Cinco outfit for the finale, the same designer that former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore at her Cannes red carpet appearance.

Manushi Chhillar

With the designer’s signature voluminous skirt trailing at the back of a body-hugging piece in ice blue hues, Chhillar made a grand princess-y appearance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Meanwhile, sharing the stage with hosts Karan Johar and Ayushmann Khurrana, was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who picked a toga styled sunshine yellow dress from Prabal Gurung. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor gave accessories a miss and accentuated her nude make-up look with finely kohl-lined eyes.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was among the judges of the beauty pageant and she dazzled in a custom-made fluid gold Manish Malhotra gown. The corset-styled piece with a thigh-high slit was accessorised with a pair of gold pumps and the actor complemented it with nude hues for make-up.

Neha Dhupia

The North Zone mentor, Neha Dhupia channelled her inner black beauty in a Shantanu and Nikhil gown that was accessorised with a dramatic gold chain neckpiece and intense smokey eyes.

Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet, who was the South Zone mentor stepped out in a crystal embellished ivory creation from Crystal Design. While we like the scooped neckline sleeveless piece, we think it was a boring pick for the gala night.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Let us know in the comments below.

