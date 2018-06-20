Miss India 2018: Tamil Nadu girl Anukreethy Vas wins the crown; and all other highlights you can’t miss

Femina Miss India 2018: Miss Tamil Nadu Anukreethy Vas crowned winner at the star-studded event. (Source: Twitter/ ColorsTv) Femina Miss India 2018: Miss Tamil Nadu Anukreethy Vas crowned winner at the star-studded event. (Source: Twitter/ ColorsTv)

Femina Miss India 2018 pageant just concluded and Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu was declared the winner while Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and Shreya Rao from Andhra Pradesh bagged the first and second runner-up titles respectively. The event was held at Dome, NSCI Stadium and was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. From Madhuri Dixit to Kareena Kapoor, a lot of stars graced the event. Previous year winners Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar, Miss United Continents 2017, Sana Dua and Miss Intercontinental 2017, Priyanka Kumari crowned the respective winners at the end of the event.

Vas, a 19-year-old college student, hails from Tamil Nadu and is presently pursuing BA in French from Loyola college. She is interested in acting and modelling and will represent India on the international platform.

The participants were divided into four zones (regions) with one mentor for each zone which were Neha Dhupia (Femina Miss India 2002) for North Zone, Rakul Preet Singh (Femina Miss India 2011-Runner up) for South Zone, Pooja Chopra (Miss India World 2009) for East Zone and Pooja Hegde (Miss Universe India 2010) for West Zone. The contestants were dressed in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s collection for the finale.

We bring to you all the updates from the star-studded event.

Watch the tech rehearsals before the finale here:

“A smile can conquer the world” says our lovely judge #MalaikaArora to the top 5 contestants at the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2018. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/lKkyOyYj6o — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018

Stunning @Asli_Jacqueline raised the temperature with her performance at the grand finale of fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2018. @feminamissindia #repost #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/JfX1CZeMrn — Femina (@FeminaIndia) June 19, 2018

Congratulations to the Top 5 contenders of the Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale. Gayatri Bhardwaj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Stefy Patel, Anukreethy Vas, and Shreya Rao Kamavarapu. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/mU13jH6aNF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018

Not in the studio tonight! Guess where! pic.twitter.com/1qUATJjtNc — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) June 19, 2018

Watch the state winners looking stunning adorning designer Thomas Abraham gowns:

TOP 5 of @fbb_india @ColorsTV @feminamissindia 2018 finale

Gayatri Bhardwaj – Miss India Delhi

Meenakshi Chaudhary – Miss India Haryana

Stefy Patel – Miss India Jharkhand

Anukreethy Vas – Miss India Tamil Nadu

Shreya Rao Kamavarapu – Miss India Andhra Pradesh #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/BaN0pbshzH — Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018

“Who is the better teacher? Failure or success?” The top 5 finalists have to answer this question inorder to win the crown of Femina Miss India 2018. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/UzFTapV49O — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018

Watch Miss India 2018 state winners share memorable moments from the journey:

Never a dull moment with these two around! @karanjohar and @ayushmannk doing a fab job hosting the Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/IsVJ0QWfi0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018

The hot and sizzling @Asli_Jacqueline dedicates her performance tonight to all the Miss Indias who took the country global, by winning the title of @MissWorldLtd! @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/EuTwfUdfZg — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018

Beauty, elegance and style! The 30 state winners of Femina Miss India 2028 truly represent them all. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/PB0hIzl80m — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018

The 30 state winners dressed very elegantly in @GG_Studio designs at the Femina Miss India 2018 finale. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/8ctIVxQIsZ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018

What a grand performance by our @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018 state winners during dances of India at @DomeIndia

Co powered by @Sephora_India And @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/yKA2mnggV9 — Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018

The star-studded event was hosted by actor-singer Ayushmann Khurana and Bollywood director Karan Johar.

