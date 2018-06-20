Miss India 2018: Tamil Nadu girl Anukreethy Vas wins the crown; and all other highlights you can’t miss

Femina Miss India 2018 pageant just concluded and Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu was declared the winner while Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and Shreya Rao from Andhra Pradesh bagged the first and second runner-up titles respectively. The event was held at Dome, NSCI Stadium and was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. From Madhuri Dixit to Kareena Kapoor, a lot of stars graced the event. Previous year winners Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar, Miss United Continents 2017, Sana Dua and Miss Intercontinental 2017, Priyanka Kumari crowned the respective winners at the end of the event.
Vas, a 19-year-old college student, hails from Tamil Nadu and is presently pursuing BA in French from Loyola college. She is interested in acting and modelling and will represent India on the international platform.
The participants were divided into four zones (regions) with one mentor for each zone which were Neha Dhupia (Femina Miss India 2002) for North Zone, Rakul Preet Singh (Femina Miss India 2011-Runner up) for South Zone, Pooja Chopra (Miss India World 2009) for East Zone and Pooja Hegde (Miss Universe India 2010) for West Zone. The contestants were dressed in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s collection for the finale.
We bring to you all the updates from the star-studded event.
Congratulations to the winners of @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls#MissIndiaFinale at @DomeIndia pic.twitter.com/8DZqrxuNP1
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
Our beautiful state winners of @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale at @DomeIndia pic.twitter.com/egOgmzyXM4
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
Watch the tech rehearsals before the finale here:
“A smile can conquer the world” says our lovely judge #MalaikaArora to the top 5 contestants at the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2018. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/lKkyOyYj6o
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018
Stunning @Asli_Jacqueline raised the temperature with her performance at the grand finale of fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2018. @feminamissindia #repost #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/JfX1CZeMrn
— Femina (@FeminaIndia) June 19, 2018
Congratulations to the Top 5 contenders of the Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale. Gayatri Bhardwaj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Stefy Patel, Anukreethy Vas, and Shreya Rao Kamavarapu. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/mU13jH6aNF
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018
What’s happening backstage? #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/tukiUyNqPs
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
Not in the studio tonight! Guess where! pic.twitter.com/1qUATJjtNc
— Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) June 19, 2018
Watch the state winners looking stunning adorning designer Thomas Abraham gowns:
TOP 5 of @fbb_india @ColorsTV @feminamissindia 2018 finale
Gayatri Bhardwaj – Miss India Delhi
Meenakshi Chaudhary – Miss India Haryana
Stefy Patel – Miss India Jharkhand
Anukreethy Vas – Miss India Tamil Nadu
Shreya Rao Kamavarapu – Miss India Andhra Pradesh #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/BaN0pbshzH
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
Congratulations to the top 5 of @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018.
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls#MissIndiaFinale at @DomeIndia pic.twitter.com/buFRR8Gkt5
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
“Who is the better teacher? Failure or success?” The top 5 finalists have to answer this question inorder to win the crown of Femina Miss India 2018. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/UzFTapV49O
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018
When @Asli_Jacqueline raised the temperature with her performance at the grand finale of @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018
Venue: @DomeIndia
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/43jVdiGaAd
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
Watch Miss India 2018 state winners share memorable moments from the journey:
.@Asli_Jacqueline and @ManushiChhillar shake a leg at the grand finale of @fbb_india @colorstv Femina Miss India 2018 at @DomeIndia
Co powered by @sephora_india and @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/A0kHdGXBXb
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
Congratulations to the top 12 of @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018.
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls
Venue: @domeindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/GKwsi18raj
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
Never a dull moment with these two around! @karanjohar and @ayushmannk doing a fab job hosting the Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/IsVJ0QWfi0
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018
Congratulations @anukreethy_vas on winning @fbb_india Beauty With A Purpose sub contest. @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale at @DomeIndia
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/YLZjHg0PSE
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
Congratulations @SKamavarapu on winning @fbb_india Miss Multimedia sub contest and getting direct entry to top 12. @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale at @DomeIndia
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/CzKYSVjEtF
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
.@fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018 state winners looked gorgeous in @GG_Studio at @DomeIndia
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/tPpMDkPPz5
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
The lovely @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018 State Winners with judge and designer @GG_Studio at @DomeIndia
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/8F3Q80XGbO
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
The hot and sizzling @Asli_Jacqueline dedicates her performance tonight to all the Miss Indias who took the country global, by winning the title of @MissWorldLtd! @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/EuTwfUdfZg
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018
Beauty, elegance and style! The 30 state winners of Femina Miss India 2028 truly represent them all. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/PB0hIzl80m
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018
The 30 state winners dressed very elegantly in @GG_Studio designs at the Femina Miss India 2018 finale. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/8ctIVxQIsZ
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018
Some fun moments on stage of @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale at @DomeIndia
Co powered by @sephora_india and @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/CiAzbbEUjy
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
What a ravishing beauty! #KareenaKapoorKhan On stage with @ayushmannk and @karanjohar. @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale at @DomeIndia
Co powered by @Sephora_India And @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/JqwB3gTJyk
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
.@fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018 state winners looked lovely during @fbb_india collection round by @PankajandNidhi at @DomeIndia
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/30K3kqVCwF
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
The judges tonight at @fbb_india @ColorsTV @feminamissindia 2018 Co Powered by @Sephora_India & @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale at @DomeIndia @thedeol @kapoorkkunal @ManushiChhillar @klrahul11 @fayedsouza @GG_Studio @IrfanPathan #MalaikaArora pic.twitter.com/0nJpeQquV0
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
What a rocking performance by #KareenaKapoorKhan! @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale at @DomeIndia
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/RTLrQx5Mot
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
Glimpses from @MadhuriDixit‘s rocking performance and dances of India round at the grand finale of @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018 at @DomeIndia
Co powered by @sephora_india and @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/Avb7BUJdSO
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
What a grand performance by our @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018 state winners during dances of India at @DomeIndia
Co powered by @Sephora_India And @DS_SilverPearls #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/yKA2mnggV9
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
When @MadhuriDixit and #MalaikaArora sizzled on stage of @fbb_india @ColorsTV Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale at @DomeIndia
Co powered by @Sephora_India and @DS_SilverPearls#MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/JMKpfs9pIL
— Miss India (@feminamissindia) June 19, 2018
The star-studded event was hosted by actor-singer Ayushmann Khurana and Bollywood director Karan Johar.
