Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Miss India 2018: Tamil Nadu girl Anukreethy Vas wins the crown; and all other highlights you can’t miss

Femina Miss India 2018: Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu was crowned the winner. The star-studded event saw many Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor Khan's performances.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 20, 2018 3:07:29 pm
Anukreethy Vas, femina miss india 2018, femina miss india 2018 finale, femina miss india 2018 live, miss india 2018, miss india 2018 finale, miss india 2018 winner, femina miss india 2018 winner, miss india 2018 live streaming Femina Miss India 2018: Miss Tamil Nadu Anukreethy Vas crowned winner at the star-studded event. (Source: Twitter/ ColorsTv)
Femina Miss India 2018 pageant just concluded and Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu was declared the winner while Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and Shreya Rao from Andhra Pradesh bagged the first and second runner-up titles respectively. The event was held at Dome, NSCI Stadium and was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. From Madhuri Dixit to Kareena Kapoor, a lot of stars graced the event. Previous year winners Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar, Miss United Continents 2017, Sana Dua and Miss Intercontinental 2017, Priyanka Kumari crowned the respective winners at the end of the event.

Vas, a 19-year-old college student, hails from Tamil Nadu and is presently pursuing BA in French from Loyola college. She is interested in acting and modelling and will represent India on the international platform.

The participants were divided into four zones (regions) with one mentor for each zone which were Neha Dhupia (Femina Miss India 2002) for North Zone, Rakul Preet Singh (Femina Miss India 2011-Runner up) for South Zone, Pooja Chopra (Miss India World 2009) for East Zone and Pooja Hegde (Miss Universe India 2010) for West Zone. The contestants were dressed in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s collection for the finale.

We bring to you all the updates from the star-studded event.

Watch the tech rehearsals before the finale here:

 

Watch the state winners looking stunning adorning designer Thomas Abraham gowns:

 

Watch Miss India 2018 state winners share memorable moments from the journey:

 

The star-studded event was hosted by actor-singer Ayushmann Khurana and Bollywood director Karan Johar.

