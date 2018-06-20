Miss India 2018: A look at Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra and others who made it big

Sushmita Sen (L), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra (R): Beauties who made a big name for themselves, starting from the Femina Miss India stage. (Source: File Photo) Sushmita Sen (L), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra (R): Beauties who made a big name for themselves, starting from the Femina Miss India stage. (Source: File Photo)

Femina Miss India is not just a beauty pageant, but a road to the hall of fame. Many beauties traversed the path in the past and went on to become iconic figures in India and the world. This year, after a tough competition, the title was bagged by Tamil Nadu girl Anukreethy Vas, with Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and Shreya Rao from Andhra Pradesh being the runner-ups.

The stage was previously shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushmita Sen and others in the past, who chalked out a place among the global icons. Here is a list of Miss India winners, who started from the beauty pageant and went on to become famous names.

Leela Naidu

Year of the title: 1954

Included in the list of the ”World’s Ten Most Beautiful Women” by Vogue, the classic beauty is remembered for her subtle acting style that she showed off in both Hindi and English films.

Reita Faria

Year of the title: 1966

Faria became the first Indian and Asian to win the Miss World title. However, after the completion of one year of her Miss World duties, she declined all film and modelling offers and went on to become a doctor.

Sangeeta Bijlani

Year of the title: 1980

Bijlani gained moderate popularity during her short Bollywood stint. She was also known as “Bijli” from her ramp walk days as she was often referred to as “lightning on stage”. Her rumoured affair with Salman Khan and former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin also grabbed much limelight.

Juhi Chawla

Year of the title: 1984

The bubbly and vivacious beauty became one of the finest and most popular Bollywood actors, who enchanted millions of hearts. Her comic timing and performance in films like Yes Boss, Ishq and Duplicate are still remembered.

Madhu Sapre

Year of the title: 1992

Madhu Sapre won Miss India Universe in 1992. She is known to be one of the boldest and most iconic model India has ever seen.

Namrata Shirodkar

Year of the title: 1993

Having some Bollywood hits like as Kachche Dhaage, Pukar and LOC Kargil to her name, the beauty later married Telegu actor Mahesh Babu.

Sushmita Sen

Year of the title: 1994

Also, crowned Miss Universe in 1994, the actor was pitted against Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the beauty pageant held in Goa that year. While Aishwarya went on to bag the title of Miss World, Sen managed to win both Miss India and Miss Universe honours.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Year of the title: 1994

The actor came in second to Sen in the Miss India contest but went on to become Miss World later that year and is now recognised as one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Diana Hayden

Year of the title: 1997

At the age of 24, Hayden became both Miss India and Miss World, becoming the third Indian woman to bag the title of Miss World. She was also the only Miss World contestant to score a hattrick win at the Miss World contest in 1997- Miss Photogenic, Miss Beachwear and Miss World.

Yukta Mookhey

Year of the title: 1999

There is no shortage of glory to this Bangalore beauty’s name. Crowned as Miss India and Miss World, she also went on to become “Continental Queen of Asia and Oceania” during the Miss World contest.

Lara Dutta

Year of the title: 2000

Dutta went on to bag the crown of Miss Universe after being made Miss India. After a brief stint in Bollywood, the actor is now happily married to tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi.

Priyanka Chopra

Year of the title: 2000

Though Chopra finished in second at the Femina Miss India contest, she went on to become Miss World later that year. Now, with Bollywood and Hollywood movies to her name, she is ruling the world with her style and skills.

Manushi Chhillar

Year of the title – 2017

Breaking a dry spell for India at the international stage, the Haryana girl became Miss World after Priyanka Chopra after 17 long years. The young star set out to lead the ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ tour with her ‘Feminine Hygiene Awareness’ campaign all across the globe.

