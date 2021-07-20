Feels Like Ishq promotions: Tanya Maniktala impresses with her versatile fashion choices

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Who Wore What When/ Instagrram)

Tanya Maniktala, who was last seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, is all set to impress in two new projects — Feels Like Ishq and Chutzpah. As such, the actor is busy promoting her work and has been seen in a variety of impressive looks.

In one of the looks, she was spotted looking lovely in a melange green sari from Anavila which was paired with a contrasting soft pink blouse with bird print detail.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was pulled together with gorgeous earrings from Sangeeta Boochra and hair parted in the middle.

Check out the pictures below.

In another look, she was seen in a floral printed dress from Hemant and Nandita which stood out for its statement fluffy sleeves and the summery colours. The look was completed with her wide smile and hair styled in soft curls.

Check out the pictures here.

What do you think of her latest looks?