‘Feel like Cinderella going to the ball’: Amanda Gorman on co-chairing the Met Gala this year

"We are the new generation — and you'd better watch out," she said. (Source: amandascgorman/Instagram)

Amanda Gorman’s life changed this year when she recited her powerful poem The Hill We Climb at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration. Since then, the 23-year-old has attended numerous public events, even as her book sales rocketed. Now, she is all set to co-chair the upcoming fashion carnival — Met Gala — with Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish and Timothée Chalamet.

Speaking with Porter magazine, the young poet opened up about the experience, which she described as “feeling like Cinderella going to the ball”.

“Anna Wintour took the time to ask me over Zoom; I was not expecting that at all…I think this is really groundbreaking. I’m even more enthusiastic to see all the other writers and poets who may grace that red carpet in the future. And I hope that, when you see my look, you can feel what I’m saying loud and clear,” she was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ | Met Gala 2021’s dress code has been revealed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PORTER magazine (@portermagazine)

“Co-chairing with Timothée, Naomi and Billie – it feels like being a freshman at a party with seniors. You know? Like, I just arrived here… My life has changed quite recently and they are all at the top of their game, and so I’m just absorbing what it means to be able to stand beside their greatness,” she was quoted as saying, sharing that all of them share a great camaraderie.

She also spoke on being one of the faces of this generation. “There is something unifying in us being young and fresh-faced but, at the same time, we have become somewhat emblematic of our industries,” she added. “We are the new generation — and you’d better watch out.”

The fashion event, which did not take place last year, will be held on September 13, 2021. According to Vogue, the dress code for the event is “American Independence”.