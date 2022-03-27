FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week Day 4: Celebrity showstoppers and designers present luxurious and playful collections

After 3 days of back-to-back fashion shows by some of the country’s best designers as well as the upcoming crop of talent in fashion, it is safe to say that the energy of the physical fashion shows is palpable in every presentation, collection, and celebrity showstopper.

On day 4 of the fashion week, Janhvi Kapoor, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu and Sanjana Sanghi turned showstoppers for Punit Balana, Shivan and Narresh, and Pankaj and Nidhi respectively. Eshaa Amiin, Suneet Verma, Ranna Gill, and Ananya Modi Jain also presented their collections. Closing the day was Tarun Tahiliani who presented his collection ‘Luxury Pret’ with Kriti Sanon as the showstopper.

Let’s take a look at the highlights from the day:

Sanjana Sandhi turned showstopper for Pankaj and Nidhi. (Photo: PR Handout) Sanjana Sandhi turned showstopper for Pankaj and Nidhi. (Photo: PR Handout)

Pankaj and Nidhi presented a collection that featured everything from contrasting shades and floral embroideries to statement sleeves and structured silhouettes, as in the showstopping outfit Sanjana Sanghi walked down the ramp in.

A model walking for Ranna Gill. (Photo: PR Handout) A model walking for Ranna Gill. (Photo: PR Handout)

Ranna Gill presented ‘Casablanca Calling’ which celebrates Marrakesh with a modern, playful collection featuring Uzbek motifs, florals, paisleys and stripes in vibrant jewel tones.

Janhvi Kapoor closing the show for Punit Balana in a gorgeous red lehenga set. (Photo: PR Handout) Janhvi Kapoor closing the show for Punit Balana in a gorgeous red lehenga set. (Photo: PR Handout)

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp in Punit Balana‘s showstopping ensemble from his collection ‘Lakshmi’ which “takes inspiration from the journey of a young, urbane, cosmopolitan girl, Lakshmi who is well travelled, has explored the world, yet is very rooted. The collection is an artistic expression which beautifully blends culture and art form deeply rooted in Rajasthan.”

Designer Ananya Jain Modi with models. (Photo: PR Handout) Designer Ananya Jain Modi with models. (Photo: PR Handout)

Ananya Jain Modi presented her collection in collaboration with NBA, paying ode to basketball culture. The vibrant ensembles in this all-weather collection feature embellishments that are inspired by a basketball’s court floor plan, the net, New York skyline, iconic NBA teams, and the NBA logo.

Harnaaz Sandhu closed the show for designer duo Shivan and Narresh whose Fresconian Series takes inspiration from Rajasthan’s Shekhawati region and its fresco paintings and murals, contemporised through a modern lens.

Suneet Verma presented his collection in collaboration with Bata. (Photo: PR handout) Suneet Verma presented his collection in collaboration with Bata. (Photo: PR handout)

Suneet Verma’s collection, ‘The eternal lightness of being’ saw a dominance of black and red ensembles with colourful thread embroideries as well as structured silhouettes. The collection celebrates life and living in the moment and the pieces can worn from day to night.

Day 4 came to a close with master coutourier Tarun Tahiliani presenting his Luxury Pret collection with Kriti Sanon as the showstopper. The collection is an “expression of modern India and is global at the same time. It shows the amalgamation of modern and traditional silhouettes as well as drapes with technology and aerodynamics. “This collection is a new take on the future generation that is confident, experimental, has fashion in its roots and values avant-garde design,” as shared on Lakmé Fashion Week’s official Instagram profile.

