FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week Day 3: Celebrity showstoppers and designers who owned the runway

After the initial two days of some stunning showcases at the ongoing FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, the third day of the fashion week concluded last night at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. The designers including the likes of Manish Malhotra, Rimzim Dadu, Aisha Rao, and Siddhartha Bansal among others presented breathtaking displays of their collection at the fashion event.

Along with models, several celebrities such as Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mira Kapoor, Sonam Bajwa, and Huma Qureshi walked the runway for the designers as showstoppers.

Take a look at some of the major highlights of Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week.

Siddhant and Shanaya turned showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra who presented his collection ‘Diffuse’ at the fashion week. Featuring distinct geometric patterns and eccentric prints peppered with metallic details, the collection unfolded in all its glistening glory. While Shanaya, who is slated to debut in Karan Johar’s next, wore a body-hugging glittery gown, Siddhant looked stylish in a geometric print ensemble.

Sibling-duo Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem walked the ramp for Two Point Two’s collection, Behind the doors. The collection “is an ode to that very faith to remind us that hope exists, compassion exists, solidarity exists, camaraderie exists and above all, love exists,” according to Lakme Fashion Week’s official page. The ensembles were made using sustainable organic textiles developed from fibres of rose petals, orange, lotus and organic cotton.

Mira was seen closing the show for designer Aisha Rao in a colourful lehenga set from the designer’s latest collection, Divergence. Featuring prints, textures and mood-boosting colours, the collection is “a transcendental escape to an earth-friendly dreamland”. “True to the brand’s eco-minded métier, Rao’s new line-up combines slow, planet-conscious fashion with unrestrained glamour. All the ensembles, thus, lead to a show-stopping wardrobe that masters impeccable construction, fit and dexterous details,” Lakme Fashion Week wrote.

Sonam turned showstopper for Siddhartha Bansal looking lovely in a blue-coloured printed strappy dress. Bansal’s collection, Blooming Tales, is “a dreamy collection about the vivid floric clan of emotions”. Featuring blooming flowers and dancing paisleys, it is sure to take you on a floral journey.

boAt X HUEMN’s collection stunned the audience with its play on contrasts and eccentric designs. “The collection deep dives with garments that are conversation pieces- hand-drawn prints, powerful statement pieces, inclusive fits and meticulously handcrafted textures that HUEMN is known for. The handmade HUEMN Gorilla also weaves its way through the whole collection which is a grounding reminder of an ever-evolving HUEMN,” according to the Fashion Week organisers.

Taking inspiration from natural elements around us, Rimzim Dadu presented her latest collection, A Sea of Million Stories. The designer’s signature cord technique in re-engineered material seeks to reimagine cocktail dressing to create fluid yet structured forms. Featuring clean cuts, sharp silhouettes and molten metallics, the dresses were a perfect combination of contemporary and luxury ready to wear.

