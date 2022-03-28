Lakmé Fashion Week Finale: Celebrity showstoppers and designers who brought down the curtain

After five days of stunning fashion extravaganza, FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week concluded last night at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. Several acclaimed designers such as Abhishek Sharma, Siddartha Tytler and Pawan Sachdeva showcased their collections, followed by Falguni Shane Peacock closing the fashion week with their grand finale show.

From Kangana Ranaut and Pooja Hegde to Ananya Panday and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, several celebrities were seen walking down the ramp as showstoppers on the final day of one of the biggest fashion events in the country.

Take a look at the highlights from day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week.

Pooja Hegde turned showstopper for designer Keerthi Kadire on the last day of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Pooja Hegde turned showstopper for designer Keerthi Kadire on the last day of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The 6degree show featured four designers — Keerthi Kadire, Sejal Kamdar, Varun Chakkilam and Romaa — showcasing their latest collections. According to Lakme Fashion Week’s official page, “Intricate embroideries coupled with exquisite fabrics with strong design narratives take centre-stage at the magnificent show.” Pooja turned showstopper for Kadire’s spring-summer 2022 collection, Alezaeh, looking stunning in a lehenga set replete with floral embroidery in pastel hues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

While Divya Khosla Kumar walked the ramp for Kamdar, Nargis Fakhri turned showstopper for Romaa.

Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam on the last day of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam on the last day of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Kangana, on the other hand, walked the ramp for the second time this year as she presented Chakkilam’s collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

aLL – the plus-size store made a statement with their inclusive fashion collection, Big and Bold, with actor Neha Dhupia walking the ramp in a floral maxi dress teamed with a sheer white long jacket. The collection was packed with fun and trendy looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Designer Rohit Bal turned showstopper for Abhishek Sharma‘s collection, Crystalline Fern. “Taking inspiration from the beauty of varied crystallized mineral rocks and marrying it with the beauty of Indian ferns, the collection finds itself in a magical zone that is majorly governed by the play of varied textures. Printing, cutwork, texturing, hand-embellishments and draping are a few techniques that are evident throughout the designer’s collection,” Lakme Fashion Week wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Aditya Seal and Neha Kapur were the showstoppers for designer Siddhartha Tytler whose collection took inspiration from the art of ‘Sometsuke’. Comprising applique, crystal splashes, heavy sequin sheeting, ruffles and digital prints commissioned by an artist, the collection has something for everybody – from swimwear to heavily-embroidered couture lehengas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Urvashi Rautela walked the ramp for Mynah’s Reynu Tandon + Nikhita at the Fashion Week. According to the official page, the collection, Unveiled I’m Worth it, was inspired by the vivid imagination of an urban-chic traveller and is “a love note to the modern spirit of the fashionistas on the move”. From shirt dresses and kaftans to cut-out dresses and gowns — the collection comprises a range of outfits that complement a whole spectrum of moods and sensibilities of luxury vacationers and holidaymakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Aparshakti Khurana and Raghav Chadha turned showstoppers for designer Pawan Sachdeva’s latest collection, MenVerse. In this range, Sachdeva experimented with a range of fabrics like cotton weaves, leather, PU, crepe, lycra and knits to create immaculately tailored ensembles. “Each garment is designed to appeal to masses who are as free-spirited, expressive and classic as his inspiration,” the official description reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Finally, Ananya closed the show for Falguni Shane Peacock, as she walked the ramp looking breathtaking in an embellished strapless purple dress with a long train. Dazzling sequins, eye-catching silhouettes and delicate feathers summed up this collection which comprises bomber jackets, dresses and everything in between. According to the official page, “Infused with a glittering charm, every motif stands out with its distinct embroideries.”

