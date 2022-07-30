ICW 2022: Sara Ali Khan looks enchanting as she turns muse for Falguni Shane Peacock

July 30, 2022 7:10:51 pm
With FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) heading towards its finale, the fashion extravaganza is leaving no stone unturned to take it a notch higher with every designer’s couture show. The seventh day of the fashion week was no different! It witnessed Falguni Shane Peacock (FSP) creating magic with their couture collection — ‘Love Forever’ which, according to the collection note, is inspired by “Indo-Parisian culture and architecture.”
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Turning muse for couturier was the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan who bedazzled the ramp in an intricately detailed blue lehenga.
View this post on Instagram
The Kedarnath actor owned the runway in the designer duo’s creation, styled with wavy hair and a traditional ring.
View this post on Instagram
Siddartha Tyler, too, presented his collection ‘Shan-Shui’ at the ICW with not one, but two celebrities walking the ramp for the designer.
Opening the show was singer Guru Randhawa who donned an all-black outfit featuring a jacket with designs of dragon embellished on it.
View this post on Instagram
And if that wasn’t enough, Farhan Akhtar closed the show for Tyler wearing a black velvet sherwani, looking charming as ever.
View this post on Instagram
Taking to Instagram, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor wrote, “Congratulations to Siddartha Tyler on creating a stunning collection and putting on a great show. Must admit, I felt very plush walking in your clothes. Onwards and upwards, my friend.”
The last two days will have designers Kunal Rawal and Amit Aggarwal’s presenting their couture collections with Anamika Khanna, finally, pulling down the curtains of ICW 2022.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Kabir Khan recalls how Aditya Chopra put the might of the YRF legal team behind him when ‘self-styled’ producer took him to court
The big gold dream to end small town crime: Why Sanket Sagar desperately wanted gold at Commonwealth Games
Kerala: After Ernakulam archbishop ‘quits’, Vatican appoints Andrews Thazhath as administrator
DU UG course fees to rise with introduction of charges towards EWS support fund, varsity facilities
Amid breakup rumours, Tiger Shroff reviews Disha Patani’s Ek Villain Returns: ‘What a gripping movie’
Ukraine says scores of Russians killed in Kherson fighting
Watch: Indian Coast Guard unfurls national flag underwater
Monkeypox posing no major threat as of now: Maharashtra Covid task force member
Udhayanidhi Stalin heaps praise on wife Kiruthiga’s web series Paper Rocket, calls it her ‘best work’
Religious animosity affects entire nation, we have to work together to counter it: Ajit Doval
FDIC urges banks to police misleading crypto claims on deposit insurance