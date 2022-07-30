ICW 2022: Sara Ali Khan looks enchanting as she turns muse for Falguni Shane Peacock

With FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) heading towards its finale, the fashion extravaganza is leaving no stone unturned to take it a notch higher with every designer’s couture show. The seventh day of the fashion week was no different! It witnessed Falguni Shane Peacock (FSP) creating magic with their couture collection — ‘Love Forever’ which, according to the collection note, is inspired by “Indo-Parisian culture and architecture.”

Turning muse for couturier was the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan who bedazzled the ramp in an intricately detailed blue lehenga.

The Kedarnath actor owned the runway in the designer duo’s creation, styled with wavy hair and a traditional ring.

Siddartha Tyler, too, presented his collection ‘Shan-Shui’ at the ICW with not one, but two celebrities walking the ramp for the designer.

Opening the show was singer Guru Randhawa who donned an all-black outfit featuring a jacket with designs of dragon embellished on it.

And if that wasn’t enough, Farhan Akhtar closed the show for Tyler wearing a black velvet sherwani, looking charming as ever.

Taking to Instagram, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor wrote, “Congratulations to Siddartha Tyler on creating a stunning collection and putting on a great show. Must admit, I felt very plush walking in your clothes. Onwards and upwards, my friend.”

The last two days will have designers Kunal Rawal and Amit Aggarwal’s presenting their couture collections with Anamika Khanna, finally, pulling down the curtains of ICW 2022.

