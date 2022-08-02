scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

When Anaita Shroff Adajania had a ‘proud mama’ moment

Taking to Instagram, Shroff wrote, "Thanks Kunal Rawal for giving my boys these beautiful experiences."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 7:00:53 pm
Anaita Shroff's kids have their showstopper moment at Kunal Rawal's showcase.

The FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) has, once again, raised the fashion bar with an exquisite showcase of haute couture spanning 10 extravagant days. From B-town celebrities turning muses for couturiers to designers championing diversity and inclusivity through their shows, the runway witnessed fashion in its most glorious form.

Nothing less than a dream come true for audience and designers alike, the ninth day applauded designer Kunal Rawal’s couture collection — ‘Dear Men’ — which was elevated by a showstopping walk by none other than actor Arjun Kapoor looking dapper in a sherwani set.

But what also turned the night into a special one was the appearance of renowned fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania‘s two boys who owned the runway in Rawal’s creations.

Opening the show was 14-year-old Zreh Adajania donning a monochrome piece that featured black trousers teamed with a charcoal grey kurta dipped in a floral print. Like mother like son, Zreh looked like a fashionista.

Also spotted wooing the audience with his poses was her younger son, Zane, who presented the designer’s wedding collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Taking to Instagram, the “proud mama” wrote, “Thanks Kunal Rawal for giving my boys these beautiful experiences,” as confetti showered on the duo and filled the room with awe.

