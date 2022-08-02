When Anaita Shroff Adajania had a ‘proud mama’ moment

The FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) has, once again, raised the fashion bar with an exquisite showcase of haute couture spanning 10 extravagant days. From B-town celebrities turning muses for couturiers to designers championing diversity and inclusivity through their shows, the runway witnessed fashion in its most glorious form.

Nothing less than a dream come true for audience and designers alike, the ninth day applauded designer Kunal Rawal’s couture collection — ‘Dear Men’ — which was elevated by a showstopping walk by none other than actor Arjun Kapoor looking dapper in a sherwani set.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

But what also turned the night into a special one was the appearance of renowned fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania‘s two boys who owned the runway in Rawal’s creations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

ALSO READ | ICW 2022: Arjun Kapoor looks dapper as he turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal

Opening the show was 14-year-old Zreh Adajania donning a monochrome piece that featured black trousers teamed with a charcoal grey kurta dipped in a floral print. Like mother like son, Zreh looked like a fashionista.

Also spotted wooing the audience with his poses was her younger son, Zane, who presented the designer’s wedding collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Taking to Instagram, the “proud mama” wrote, “Thanks Kunal Rawal for giving my boys these beautiful experiences,” as confetti showered on the duo and filled the room with awe.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!