When Anaita Shroff Adajania had a ‘proud mama’ moment

August 2, 2022 7:00:53 pm
The FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) has, once again, raised the fashion bar with an exquisite showcase of haute couture spanning 10 extravagant days. From B-town celebrities turning muses for couturiers to designers championing diversity and inclusivity through their shows, the runway witnessed fashion in its most glorious form.
Nothing less than a dream come true for audience and designers alike, the ninth day applauded designer Kunal Rawal’s couture collection — ‘Dear Men’ — which was elevated by a showstopping walk by none other than actor Arjun Kapoor looking dapper in a sherwani set.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
But what also turned the night into a special one was the appearance of renowned fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania‘s two boys who owned the runway in Rawal’s creations.
View this post on Instagram
Opening the show was 14-year-old Zreh Adajania donning a monochrome piece that featured black trousers teamed with a charcoal grey kurta dipped in a floral print. Like mother like son, Zreh looked like a fashionista.
Also spotted wooing the audience with his poses was her younger son, Zane, who presented the designer’s wedding collection.
View this post on Instagram
Taking to Instagram, the “proud mama” wrote, “Thanks Kunal Rawal for giving my boys these beautiful experiences,” as confetti showered on the duo and filled the room with awe.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal
Let's celebrate wins at CWG, but developing a sporting culture requires more heavylifting
Gurgaon brothers ‘have been smuggling weapons from Europe for a decade’, police say
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for IndiaPremium
Fewer people are working on agriculture farms, but where are they going? India's unique job crisisPremium
India and Pakistan will clash on these dates
Latest News
When Anaita Shroff Adajania had a ‘proud mama’ moment
When Karan Johar told Tabu she was ‘wasted’ in Aamir Khan-starrer Fanaa, she said: ‘Didn’t want to steal the film from anybody…’
Pakistan election agency rules former PM Imran Khan’s party got illegal funds
Karnataka: 16,000 applications rejected in Sagar, Shivamogga under Forest Rights Act
India eases coal import targets as inventories improve in some states
The noisy silence of the chess fans: Why are the Chennai fans thronging the Chess Olympiad venue despite endless restrictions?
How some children prospered in pandemic online learning
Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj takes break from social media, vows to return soon
Resistant starch in your diet can reduce cancer in those at risk
Not in my name: I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn’t about my religious sentiments
Mumbai Congress leaders meet Devendra Fadnavis, demand scrapping of ward delimitation
Did Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff reduce astronomical salaries for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Producer Jackky Bhagnani reacts