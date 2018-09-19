Differently-abled children walk the ramp with models, designers in a show ‘Unity in Diversity’

Tamana collaborated with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), hosted a fashion show. (Source: FDCI/Instagram) Tamana collaborated with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), hosted a fashion show. (Source: FDCI/Instagram)

Just like every year, Tamana, an NGO, collaborated with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and hosted a fashion show which saw differently abled children taking to the ramp. Titled ‘Unity in Diversity’, the event kickstarted with a live performance by Diwakar of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, who charmed the audience with a soothing number. The students walked the ramp with dignitaries, leading designers, and models. To name a few, Patricia Hiramatsu, wife of Kenji Hiramatsu, Harinder Singh Sidhu, High Commissioner of Australia and Joanna Kempkers, High Commissioner of New Zealand to India, Alpana Neeraj, Amit Aggarwal, Kiran Uttam Ghosh, Nitin Bal Chauhan, Payal Pratap Singh, Rajesh Pratap Singh, and Rimzim Dadu were among the ones who graced the ramp with their presence and encouraged the children.

But what makes this year’s event a little bit more special than the previous years is that for the first time the ensembles designed and manufactured by the differently-abled at the sublimation unit at Tamana’s Skill Development Centre made their debut on the catwalk.

For over a decade, Tamana NGO led by its founder President, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awardee Dr. Shayama Chona has been advocating the cause of the disabled and spreading awareness about the inclusion and integration of the differently-abled through its annual fashion show.

According to the official statement, Dr Shayama Chona, Founder and President, Tamana, said, “Tamana, FDCI and Hyatt have together put up this fascinating fashion show promoting ‘We are One’ irrespective of intellectual and physical differences. According to me, these kids are born with a mission to remind us that we may have everything, but they are much greater in their purity of heart.”

