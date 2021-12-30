Faux leather: Alia, Kriti, Deepika and other B-town divas bring back this stylish fashion trend

With sustainable fashion gradually gaining momentum, faux leather became an instant hit with celebrities this year. But, if you think it’s time to bid bye to this fashionable trend, then you are wrong! From trousers and boots to jackets and handbags — bring out your faux leather collection as your favourite Bollywood celebrities have brought them back in vogue.

With mercury dipping in most parts of the country, there can’t be a better time to rock these pieces. If you are wondering how to style them, look no further and take inspiration from these actors to stay ahead in the sartorial race.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport. (Source: Alia Bhatt) Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport. (Source: Alia Bhatt)

While most people stick to the shades of black, brown and grey, it’s a good idea to experiment with brighter colours just like Alia Bhatt. The actor looked stunning in a pair of bright blue faux leather pants with front slits that she paired with a matching tank top. The pants instantly elevated her style, without having to do much.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

How much faux leather is too much? Slip into it from head to toe just like Kriti Sanon did for her recent airport appearance. She wore a pair of fitted jeggings, a matching jacket and boots, looking as chic as ever.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha, too, jumped on the bandwagon as she donned lovely pistachio green-coloured faux leather trousers with a white tank top and a long blue and pink jacket. The look was a perfect blend of style and comfort.

Tara Sutaria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

For the promotions of her film, Tara Sutaria slipped into a monotone faux leather co-ord set. The chocolate-coloured crop top and pants looked elegant and trendy.

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika, who has us swooning over her fashion choices, has also approved of this trend in the past. Earlier, she looked absolutely breathtaking in a pair of black faux leather trousers with an embellished monochrome crop top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

On another occasion, she paired fitted faux leather jeggings with a red balloon top.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!