Faux leather: Alia, Kriti, Deepika and other B-town divas bring back this stylish fashion trend

December 30, 2021 11:30:10 am
With sustainable fashion gradually gaining momentum, faux leather became an instant hit with celebrities this year. But, if you think it’s time to bid bye to this fashionable trend, then you are wrong! From trousers and boots to jackets and handbags — bring out your faux leather collection as your favourite Bollywood celebrities have brought them back in vogue.
With mercury dipping in most parts of the country, there can’t be a better time to rock these pieces. If you are wondering how to style them, look no further and take inspiration from these actors to stay ahead in the sartorial race.
While most people stick to the shades of black, brown and grey, it’s a good idea to experiment with brighter colours just like Alia Bhatt. The actor looked stunning in a pair of bright blue faux leather pants with front slits that she paired with a matching tank top. The pants instantly elevated her style, without having to do much.
How much faux leather is too much? Slip into it from head to toe just like Kriti Sanon did for her recent airport appearance. She wore a pair of fitted jeggings, a matching jacket and boots, looking as chic as ever.
Shraddha, too, jumped on the bandwagon as she donned lovely pistachio green-coloured faux leather trousers with a white tank top and a long blue and pink jacket. The look was a perfect blend of style and comfort.
Tara Sutaria
View this post on Instagram
For the promotions of her film, Tara Sutaria slipped into a monotone faux leather co-ord set. The chocolate-coloured crop top and pants looked elegant and trendy.
View this post on Instagram
Deepika, who has us swooning over her fashion choices, has also approved of this trend in the past. Earlier, she looked absolutely breathtaking in a pair of black faux leather trousers with an embellished monochrome crop top.
View this post on Instagram
On another occasion, she paired fitted faux leather jeggings with a red balloon top.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-