scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Fashionable sister-duo Kareena, Karishma are glam goals in new pics from recent outing

Offering a sneak-peek to her followers, Kareena shared an album of pictures with the caption: "What sisters do when they have the day together. Pose. Makeup. Shop. Repeat… #Girls just wanna have fun."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor, Kareena and Karishma, celeb fashion, indian express newsWe love these cheery, wintry photos; what about you? (Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are known for their sound sense of fashion. While their individual sartorial choices always make headlines, together they have worn many statement-making, head-turning attire and their recent one is no different.

The sisters know how to pose, pout and travel in style. Kareena took to Instagram to share a few pictures with her elder sister. Currently stationed in London where she is shooting for a Hansal Mehta film, Kareena took some time off when she was joined by Karisma.

ALSO READ |Priyanka Chopra brings her fashion A-game to India; check out her stunning looks

Offering a sneak-peek to her followers on how they are spending their time, Kareena shared an album of pictures with the caption: “What sisters do when they have the day together. Pose. Makeup. Shop. Repeat… #Girls just wanna have fun.”

In the first picture — a mirror selfie — the sisters twinned and posed in animal print jackets and matching thigh-high boots. While Kareena wore a black turtleneck top, Karisma wore a short black dress and accessorised with a diamond necklace. They looked absolutely stunning.

ALSO READ |‘Phone Bhoot’ promotions: Katrina Kaif makes an unusual footwear choice with her sari look

In another photo, they were seen getting ready and doing their makeup together. In the third picture, they posed in front of the mirror while doing some shopping. Karisma appeared to have clicked the picture, wearing a black jacket and a pair of baggy jeans. Kareena appeared in the background with her hair tied in a ponytail; she also wore a pair of sunglasses.

The fourth picture was all about Christmas cheer, with London looking as beautiful and merry as ever — decked with lights and stars. The sisters posed — Kareena with her classic pout face — against a background that featured light decorations.

Karisma also took to her account to share a few pictures. She captioned them: “Tis the season already ❄️💙💫

The first picture was a beautiful selfie, which was followed by others from the same location, featuring the light decorations. The sisters chose to keep it subtle in terms of makeup, and going by their attire, it seems London has become chilly already.

We love these cheery, wintry photos; what about you?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 03:00:50 pm
Next Story

Can jeera water reduce belly fat?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

art exhibition
In pictures: Master creations from ‘Vasant Fest – A boutique Art Fair’
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement