Fashionable sister-duo Kareena, Karishma are glam goals in new pics from recent outing

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are known for their sound sense of fashion. While their individual sartorial choices always make headlines, together they have worn many statement-making, head-turning attire and their recent one is no different.

The sisters know how to pose, pout and travel in style. Kareena took to Instagram to share a few pictures with her elder sister. Currently stationed in London where she is shooting for a Hansal Mehta film, Kareena took some time off when she was joined by Karisma.

Offering a sneak-peek to her followers on how they are spending their time, Kareena shared an album of pictures with the caption: “What sisters do when they have the day together. Pose. Makeup. Shop. Repeat… #Girls just wanna have fun.”

In the first picture — a mirror selfie — the sisters twinned and posed in animal print jackets and matching thigh-high boots. While Kareena wore a black turtleneck top, Karisma wore a short black dress and accessorised with a diamond necklace. They looked absolutely stunning.

In another photo, they were seen getting ready and doing their makeup together. In the third picture, they posed in front of the mirror while doing some shopping. Karisma appeared to have clicked the picture, wearing a black jacket and a pair of baggy jeans. Kareena appeared in the background with her hair tied in a ponytail; she also wore a pair of sunglasses.

The fourth picture was all about Christmas cheer, with London looking as beautiful and merry as ever — decked with lights and stars. The sisters posed — Kareena with her classic pout face — against a background that featured light decorations.

Karisma also took to her account to share a few pictures. She captioned them: “Tis the season already ”

The first picture was a beautiful selfie, which was followed by others from the same location, featuring the light decorations. The sisters chose to keep it subtle in terms of makeup, and going by their attire, it seems London has become chilly already.

We love these cheery, wintry photos; what about you?

