Take your winter fashion game a notch higher by taking cues from Bollywood celebs

Every year as winter approaches, we admittedly get excited to revamp our wardrobe and bring out new jackets and warmers. Don’t get us wrong, we love the easy, breezy fashion that comes with the warm weather — but the cool, chilly air just gives us so many options. But the multiple layers of clothing also makes us run out of outfit ideas real quick.

But guess what? Just because it’s freezing outside, doesn’t mean we have to give up on making a style statement; Bollywood won’t let us.

So take some style cues for the sweater weather.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam always tops the list when it comes to fashion. Much like always, she dressed to impressed in a stunning Maison Valentino outfit which comprised a maroon puffy sleeved top teamed with a royal blue long skirt with frill detailing. A wide belt, which was used to accessorise the outfit, gave the ensemble a uniform silhouette. In the footwear department, she went for black Chelsea boots. To keep yourself warm, switch the top with a cosy sweater and you will be good to go.

Diana Penty

A great pair of boots is a necessity when it comes to making a statement during winter. Got a pair of knee-high boots? Show them off by pairing them with a short dress or a coat like Diana does. The actor looks stylish in this black coat from Forever which she teamed with thigh-high cherry red boots from Stuart Weitzman. But if ankle boots are what you got, pair them with cuffed jeans or a dress.

Priyanka Chopra

The Sky Is Pink actor looked stylish as she was spotted strolling the streets of New York City in a satin pantsuit which was teamed with a cosy long coat. She added a pop of colour to her look by teaming it with a bright red handbag. She matched her boots to her camel-coloured coat, while a pair of gold hoops and square-framed gradient sunnies completed her off-duty look. We like how she managed to pull off the romantic pink number on a winter day with much grace and style.

Deepika Padukone

The Chhapaak actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport last week in an oversized sweater which she wore with a pair of boyfriend jeans. The actor accessorised her look with silver hoops, a black tote bag and a pair of black sunglasses. The highlight of her look, however, had to be the shade of her sweater — bright pink. Brighten up your winter wardrobe by opting for colours like these instead of neutral shades like black, navy blue or white. If you’re not afraid of embracing bold hues, this look is perfect for you.

Anushka Sharma

A denim jacket can never go wrong in this weather. Team it up with a dress or go denim-on-denim by pairing it with your favourite pair of jeans or simply a pair of black jeggings like Anushka Sharma does. Add a pop of colour by layering it with a bright coloured scarf with prints and motifs.

Whose look do you like the most?

