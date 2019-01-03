Toggle Menu
Metallics, dramatic sleeves, heavy jewellery: Fashion trends to watch out for in 2019

Living coral, metallics and sequins, athleisure, heavy jewellery, cowgirl boots: hear it from the experts on what fashion trends to expect in 2019.

Know from the experts what fashion trends to expect in 2019. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

While last year saw the rise of the ‘ultra-violet’ colour, this year, ‘living coral’ is expected to enjoy the limelight. Metallics and sequins will continue to rule the fashion world and so will power suits and athleisure wear.

Let’s hear it from the experts on what are some of the top trends that will make a statement in 2019.

Sequins and metallics

Sequins and metallics dominated the whole of 2018 and ace Indian designer Rocky S believes it will continue to rule. “Metallics will always stay in style”, he says. And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s stylist Aastha Sharma confirms, “glitters and sequins will make for one of the top trends of 2019.”

Shilpa Shetty, india couture week 2018, Shilpa Shetty india couture week 2018, Amit Aggarwal, Shilpa Shetty Amit Aggarwal, Shilpa Shetty ICW 2018, Shilpa Shetty metallic sari, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news
Shilpa Shetty wore a metallic Amit Aggarwal ensemble at the ICW 2018. (Source: Express Photo by Sristi Keshri)

Statement sleeves

Bold shoulders and statement sleeves have been the ‘it’ thing in 2018 and with the new year, the trend will just go to a whole new level. Right from cape sleeves, mutton sleeves to bell sleeves, they are here to stay.

“Exaggerated sleeves of all kinds are in! Bell-shaped, ultra long, oversized — this trend is going to rock 2019,” says Rocky S.

Matching athleisure

“Street style has become just as major as the runway shows themselves! The athleisure look is always going to stay as it’s a brilliant combination of style with comfort,” says Rocky S.

Aastha Sharma explains, “because it’s a comfort trend and looks cool and works really well for travel and street style, I think this trend will be even more accentuated in 2019.”

Taapsee Pannu and Gauahar Khan’s stylist Devki Bhatt adds, “For a trendy and comfortable look, go for a matching pullover and a jogger set or a crop top and a crop pant set.”

Pantone colour of the year: living coral

Rocky S says, “Living coral is a very youthful and energising colour. It can be paired easily with shades of blacks as well as whites. This shade suits everyone, even a small clutch or a beautiful top of this colour can enhance the whole look!”

Suit it up

Tailored and colourful suits can be seen everywhere. Right from sequin blazer-flared trousers combo, striped powersuits and skirt-blazer combo, suits will continue to rule.

janhvi kapoor photos
Janhvi Kapoor took us back to the ’90s. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Heavy jewellery

Jewellery designer Akanksha Chowdhry of Nayirah explains, “2019 is most definitely a year for the bold and the beautiful. Preference for bigger, chunkier statement pieces is a trend that has picked up a lot in the past year and is here to stay. Women are keen on experimenting with different abstract patterns and textures instead of the usual kundans and dabkas.”

Footwear

Laksheeta Govil, founder of Fizzy Goblet says, “This year will see the increase in popularity of comfort footwear. The wave of athleisure will stick around with a few diversification. Sneaker juttis and sliders will be big in the summer months.”

Cowboy boots

Last year, during the fall runway shows, top brands like Calvin Klein, Fendi and Isabel Marant showcased the cowboy boots in their collections and ever since, the trend has become popular.

Devki Bhatt says, “Cowboy boots are here to stay. Keep an eye out for a good one and grab them before they are huge! I would love to experiment with the cowgirl chic trend that mirrors the aesthetics of Isabel Marant and Alberta Ferretti. That edgy ‘Wild West’ look with a punch of femininity.”

Which trend would you like to try out?

