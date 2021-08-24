Fashion trends: Spike in searches for ‘pin tops’ and ‘unitards’, Lyst report finds

Just like many things, fashion has also undergone a change in the pandemic, and data suggests that life after lockdown is all about making different choices that some may even call daring. As per trends, it is all about ‘revenge dressing‘ in the pandemic.

According to a report in The Independent, the latest summer trend shows a 78 per cent increase in searches for “curtain reveal top” or “pin top” — an open front top held together across the chest by a safety pin. The findings are part of search platform Lyst, which also states that this trend may not work for those who are rather shy and have a demure style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STEAL THE LOOK (@stealthelook)

Lyst reports that searches for these tops increased in the last two weeks, and after Megan Fox was spotted wearing a red cropped cardigan by French brand Jacquemus, the searches went up 52 per cent in 48 hours. When model Emily Ratajkowski had worn a Cult Gaia pin top in June, it had sold out, a Guardian report states.

Per the report, the pin-top has been worn by models including Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber, and endorsed by British Vogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queenemilydaily (@queenemilydaaily)

In a report, dated August 18, it describes the look as “swathes of torso on display”, leaving “the wearer’s modesty hanging by a literal thread”.

The other trend that was searched a lot was the celebrity-approved form-fitting leotards and unitards. According to the Independent report, a very-pregnant Cardi B was recently spotted in a vibrant bodysuit with geometric patterns in New Jersey, and singer Dua Lipa had posed among palm trees in a black unitard with multiple cutouts and pink sleeves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

As per the Lyst report, searches for unitards increased 11 per cent since the beginning of August, with sustainable activewear brand ‘Girlfriend Collective’ becoming a sought-after one on Lyst with a lot of page views. Searches for leotards also spiked 28 per cent in the last three weeks.

