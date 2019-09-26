From neon shades to hair accessories: Fashion trends from 2019 that can be worn every day

Written by Shambhavi Dutta

Fashion has a pesky way of repeating itself, but sometimes the looks are better off seen on the runway. In 2019 too, we saw many fashion trends grabbing the spotlight. To help you amp up your style, here are a few trends that will allow you to make a statement and are also easy to wear.

Fashion designer Rocky S, who has also designed for Beyoncé Knowles and Paris Hilton, tells indianexpress.com, “Trends make comebacks in newer, reinvented styles. Trends in 2019 have been an expression of our current state of being. With functionality as key, people have realised that style is not just about looking good but also about comfort. Luxe high streetwear is a trend that ruled this year in free-flowing and structured silhouettes.”

Neon colours

Not necessarily a “new trend” because we saw it live in 2018, the bright neon trend has been very big this year. If you think it doesn’t sit well with your mood or your personality, tone it down by balancing it with neutral or muted shades like beige. Also, if you’re unsure how the bright colours will work with your skin tone, it’s best to start with accessories, such as a neon handbag or statement neckpiece paired with a muted outfit. A pop of neon on your eyes would be a great idea, too. Fiery red or neon yellow can do wonders for your overall look.

Square-toe shoes

The sharp pointed heels which were wildly popular last season are over and out, making way for square-toed shoes. The trend is only becoming bigger and you can sport them in mules, boots, flip-flops, and even sandals. In fact, even Kendall Jenner was seen sporting the square-toe trend at the London Fashion Week after-party recently. There are plenty of options that won’t burn a hole in your pocket and can be easily pulled off with a pair of denim or well-tailored pantsuit. While a square-shaped shoe style has appeared in cultures all over the world, one of the earliest examples of is the Japanese geta and zori. Zoris are ancient flat Japanese sandals, usually made of synthetic materials or rice straw, cloth, lacquered wood, leather, and rubber.

Sea-shell accessories

We finally find chunky gold taking a step back as the sea creatures make their way to the fashion world. The trend started back in 2018 but gained momentum in 2019. Who knew that the weatherproofed seafaring essential could be quite so chic and stylish? But Mrs Prada made it work at the Milan Fashion week. These accessories can be worn as neckpieces, earrings or you can even stack a bunch of seashell bracelets as a statement piece. Seashells from cowries, the ones that look like white coffee beans, are being sported by a lot of celebrities and are, in turn, giving us major vacay vibes!

Hair accessories

Whether this season or any other, hair accessories are a must-have at any time of the year. Style them for a red carpet look or daily wear, they manage to add that special spark every time. Some of the most popular choices of hair accessories are barrettes, hair scarves, thick headbands and scrunchies. Barrettes made their comeback at the end of 2018, but have been around all year. These accessories have also made big appearances at New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala. While for scrunchies, we tend to wear them out of necessity. It’s almost nostalgic for them to come back this year.

We love a good scrunchie, but tried hair scarves? Hair scarves add a different oomph and are more eye-catching. They are a great way to add a pop of colour or a cute pattern to your look, or maybe just some extra volume. And according to this year’s NY Fashion Week, they will continue to be a trendsetter in 2020.

Itsy-bitsy and bucket bags

This year has thrown a lot of surprises when it comes to bags. We wonder how the classic potli and miniature bags are taking the fashion world by storm. The mini bag trend has been making waves since Jacquemus first revived the trend back in Fall 2017. Known as the ‘Le Chiquito’ bag, it undoubtedly made an outsized impression. Celebs have been spotted flaunting these. Even though we do question the usability of the same, the trend for these bags remains quite strong in 2019. They have a pale silhouette and a cavernous interior, with a defined structure. Some even have dramatically tied handles. They are just right for a Sunday brunch or a date night,

