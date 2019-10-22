How to style your sequin pieces for the party and festive season

Bling is a way of life; they can brighten the most washed-out moments and can also instantly lift up a boring outfit. So what better than to add some bling to your looks this festive season. But if you are unsure about how to pull off this holographic clothing trend with ease, we suggest you stick to the basic colour palette — black, gold and bronze.

Here are a few tips to make this season a blingy affair.

Keep it simple

Flaunt it the way Ananya Panday does. If you are someone who likes to follow trends but at the same time likes to keep their fashion choices practical, then nothing like pairing a black sequined top with black trousers. It gives the perfect amount of oomph and you won’t feel like a walking disco ball.

Go basic

We love how Kriti Sanon goes all out with frills and sequins in this look in which she teamed her silver sequined skirt with a white crop top from Deme Love. If you have a sequined skirt and are wondering what to pair it with, we suggest going for an extra-large white shirt. Tuck it in or knot it up at the front, you are bound to make a chic style statement regardless.

Keep it subtle

Sara Ali Khan looks elegant in this deep red sequined dress with a hint of black. We like how the actor kept the overall look basic by ditching accessories. If you too plan to go bling this festive season, we suggest you take cues from the Kedarnath actor and let your outfit do all the talking. Team it up with basic black stilettos and opt for minimal to no jewellery. With sequins, less is always more.

Go traditional and colourful

Kiara Advani shows us how sequins are not just for parties, they can even be worn at wedding functions. Team your sequined crop top with a flowy skirt and spread the magic. However, it is best to keep the colour pallet in mind — so if the sequins are golden go for something in beige or red; if they are green in colour team it with grey or black.

Sari, not sorry

How can any festive look be complete without a sari. If you want something edgy yet traditional this Diwali, then a sequin sari is something you need to try. And the best thing about wearing a sari is that the garment speaks for itself and doesn’t need to be accessorised much. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore this sari from designer Manish Malhotra, and we love how it was paired with a chic sequinned blouse.