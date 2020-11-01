Here are some accessible style tips from Hillary Clinton’s wardrobe

The former United States secretary of state Hillary Clinton, has quite an enviable wardrobe. If you are someone who likes to keep it sharp, but not boring, Clinton is here to inspire you with her chic fashion. Check out what we are exactly talking about!
Go monochrome
We all know how monochromatic outfits have been big on everyone’s list. They are chic, simple and polished; but they also match with your jewellery, and Clinton seems to do that here effortlessly. Pairing her chunky royal blue necklace with her royal blue pantsuit with white details, Clinton makes a statement.
Layer your jewellery
We all love our dainty necklaces and pendants, but if you want to make a statement without trying too hard, take a note of Clinton’s beaded necklace. It is not flashy, rather a plain necklace with golden and white beads which goes perfectly with her ensemble. Fun fact: layered necklaces can also be worn as layered bracelets, and they look equally good!
Don’t be afraid of bright colours
When you think of pantsuits, the two most common shades that come to the mind are black and white. How boring! If you are a fan of pantsuits, go bold while you keep it sharp. Clinton’s pantsuit is a gorgeous royal blue colour — it’s evident that this is her favourite colour given how frequently she dons it.
Layer your clothes
We all have been there, where after every season, we transition and keep a certain set of clothes aside, because they aren’t of any use to us. But, here is a trick we learnt from Clinton’s choices — don’t be afraid of layering. Here, she layers her black high-neck sweater with an oversized teal blue shirt and we love the result!
