Here are some accessible style tips from Hillary Clinton’s wardrobe

Clinton surely knows how to pack a punch with elegance! (Photo: Hillary Clinton/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

The former United States secretary of state Hillary Clinton, has quite an enviable wardrobe. If you are someone who likes to keep it sharp, but not boring, Clinton is here to inspire you with her chic fashion. Check out what we are exactly talking about!

Go monochrome

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on Jul 22, 2019 at 7:53am PDT

We all know how monochromatic outfits have been big on everyone’s list. They are chic, simple and polished; but they also match with your jewellery, and Clinton seems to do that here effortlessly. Pairing her chunky royal blue necklace with her royal blue pantsuit with white details, Clinton makes a statement.

Layer your jewellery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on Feb 26, 2020 at 5:12pm PST

We all love our dainty necklaces and pendants, but if you want to make a statement without trying too hard, take a note of Clinton’s beaded necklace. It is not flashy, rather a plain necklace with golden and white beads which goes perfectly with her ensemble. Fun fact: layered necklaces can also be worn as layered bracelets, and they look equally good!

Don’t be afraid of bright colours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on Dec 18, 2018 at 7:28am PST

When you think of pantsuits, the two most common shades that come to the mind are black and white. How boring! If you are a fan of pantsuits, go bold while you keep it sharp. Clinton’s pantsuit is a gorgeous royal blue colour — it’s evident that this is her favourite colour given how frequently she dons it.

Layer your clothes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on Jan 27, 2020 at 10:06am PST

We all have been there, where after every season, we transition and keep a certain set of clothes aside, because they aren’t of any use to us. But, here is a trick we learnt from Clinton’s choices — don’t be afraid of layering. Here, she layers her black high-neck sweater with an oversized teal blue shirt and we love the result!

