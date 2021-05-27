Fashion retailer wins Guinness World Record title for largest mobile clothing store

A Dubai fashion retailer has won the Guinness World Record title for the largest mobile clothing store.

According to khaleejtimes.com, the brand Telal Gents Fashion has converted a number of buses into custom-made replicas of their stores, offering on-demand mobile boutique straight to the customer’s doorstep. The brand has 32 outlets throughout the Middle East and its own footwear factory in Italy.

Talking about how they came up with the initiative, director Hassan Thurabi was quoted as saying, “We noticed a 30 per cent dip in customer footfall during the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions and a reluctance from people to go outside for non-essential goods. To grow and in line with customer expectations, we had to find a solution to the situation fast, so we invented a platform to support the new needs of our customers”. That is how they invented a platform to bring their collection to one’s doorstep at the click of a button.

Called the Fashion Probe Project, Thurabi added the initiative has boosted sales by “over 50 per cent” and is turning out to be one of the company’s most successful projects.

According to GWR, “The largest mobile clothing store is 24.47 m² (263 ft² 56 in²) and was achieved by Misbar Al Azya by Al Telal Gents Fashion (UAE), in Dubai, UAE on 8 April 2021. Misbar Al Azya is the latest project by Al Telal Gents Fashion created under the circumstances of the global pandemic. They have then decided to create an innovative project to take their services to customers’ doorsteps.”