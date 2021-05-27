scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Most read

Fashion retailer wins Guinness World Record title for largest mobile clothing store

Called Fashion Probe Project, the mobile store initiative is being used to showcase collections at the customer's doorstep

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 27, 2021 9:40:55 pm
Telal Fashions, guinness world recordTelal Gents Fashion has converted a number of buses into custom-made replicas of their stores for doorstep shopping. (Source: telalfashions/Instagram)

A Dubai fashion retailer has won the Guinness World Record title for the largest mobile clothing store.

According to khaleejtimes.com, the brand Telal Gents Fashion has converted a number of buses into custom-made replicas of their stores, offering on-demand mobile boutique straight to the customer’s doorstep. The brand has 32 outlets throughout the Middle East and its own footwear factory in Italy.

Talking about how they came up with the initiative, director Hassan Thurabi was quoted as saying, “We noticed a 30 per cent dip in customer footfall during the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions and a reluctance from people to go outside for non-essential goods. To grow and in line with customer expectations, we had to find a solution to the situation fast, so we invented a platform to support the new needs of our customers”. That is how they invented a platform to bring their collection to one’s doorstep at the click of a button.

Also Read |Guinness World Records trivia: This man ate metal, glass; holds ‘strangest diet’ record

Called the Fashion Probe Project, Thurabi added the initiative has boosted sales by “over 50 per cent” and is turning out to be one of the company’s most successful projects.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to GWR, “The largest mobile clothing store is 24.47 m² (263 ft² 56 in²) and was achieved by Misbar Al Azya by Al Telal Gents Fashion (UAE), in Dubai, UAE on 8 April 2021. Misbar Al Azya is the latest project by Al Telal Gents Fashion created under the circumstances of the global pandemic. They have then decided to create an innovative project to take their services to customers’ doorsteps.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

alka raghuvanshi, alka raghuvanshi passes away, alka raghuvanshi news, art critic alka raghuvanshi, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,
Alka Raghuvanshi passes away: Friends remember the author, journalist, art critic, and curator

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement
x