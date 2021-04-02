Fashion retailer sells ‘vaccine-ready’ clothes online; check them out

While the pandemic inspired many clothing trends in the past few months, a fashion retailer has now come up with a vaccine-special collection.

Fashion company Revolve created a separate sub-category online of what they call “vaccine-ready” clothes or outfits with shoulders exposed for ease of getting a vaccine shot.

The category offers a range of options from tank to tube tops and from off-shoulder blouses to one-shoulder bodysuits.

While the shirts were not specifically made with the vaccine in mind, Revolve chose to group them together on the basis of their shoulder access — with one or two exposed shoulders.

“We curated this page as a cute idea for our customers that captures what’s going on in their lives right now,” a Revolve spokesperson was quoted as saying by Insider.

Netizens, of course, took to social media to share their reactions.

“Revolve’s vaccine ready section is actually very cute,” aTwitter user wrote.

Another wrote, “LOVE the humor – it’s a great play to the situation we find ourselves in globally. It’s funny while being so on the pulse IMO.”

On the other end of the spectrum is Revolve with their Vaccine Ready collection #REVOLVEme

What do you think of this new trend?