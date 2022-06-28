Kate Middleton gets clicked in a never-seen-before military outfit; check it out

Kate Middleton has served many fashionable looks in the past — from elegant gowns and calf-length dresses with matching fascinators, to pantsuits. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe is quite enviable, and there has never been a moment of fashion faux pas for her.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Which is why fashion enthusiasts are always keen to dig into her wardrobe, or recreate it. Very recently, her own mother sought sartorial inspiration from her and wore one of her dresses to this year’s Royal Ascot.

ALSO READ | Kate Middleton wears heirloom accessory in first portrait with Prince William; know more about it

Now, the duchess has elevated her fashion game, or rather she has restructured it. Feeling particularly patriotic, Kate celebrated the UK’s Armed Forces Day on June 25, and the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared some never-seen-before photographs of Kate in the military uniform, from when she had visited the Pirbright Training Academy last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

“Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world. Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe,” the caption stated.

In the photos, the duchess wore a camouflage outfit and worked with some military paraphernalia. In one of the pictures, she was seen tinkering a machine, smiling as she did it, with her hair tied in a ponytail.

In another picture, the mother-of-three, who is married to Prince William of the UK royal family, wore a talkback helmet and smiled for the camera.

“Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits. It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course,” the caption further read.

ALSO READ | Kate Middleton offers support to Ukraine with her jewellery on Commonwealth Day

While we have seen her in many looks, this one surely takes the cake and displays a new, gritty style to her royal persona.

What do you think?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!