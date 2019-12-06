Here’s your fashion inspiration for this wedding season from Karan Johar’s wardrobe

Here’s a little guide for all the men out there who are confused as to what to wear this wedding season. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Here’s a little guide for all the men out there who are confused as to what to wear this wedding season. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Without a shadow of doubt, Karan Johar is the most fashionable man in Bollywood. From eclectic streetwear choices, tuxedos that receive undivided attention to sherwanis that can amp up any kurta set, his wardrobe can make people go green with envy. From heels and studded pair of Louboutin to embellished coats, the filmmaker seems to pull off anything.

With an epic sense of fashion, the director is no less glam than his actors. So it is not surprising when he chooses to wear ethnic and manages to turn heads. Here’s a guide for all the men out there who are confused about what to wear this wedding season.

He knows a little shimmer hurt no one ever and boys, if you really want to make a statement, ditch bright colours and go all out with shimmer and all things blingy just like Johar. He dazzled in this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble on Diwali this year. The sherwani has a contemporary vibe with sequins in gold, silver and electric blue.

Why keep it simple when you can ace prints, right? Take cues from Johar on how to style them perfectly, just like he does in this Payal Singhal ensemble. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, we love how he draped the dupatta, adding a chic twist to the look.

Bling and shimmer have their own charm, but then there are also neon and fluorescent. Let us tell you, you need a strong heart to pull off neon shades! Here, he is seen here in a fluorescent yellow kurta from Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which he teamed up with flashy aviators. In fact, the kurta is the perfect ensemble for haldi celebrations this wedding season.

We love how he pulls off this crewel embroidery from Kashmir with such ease. The ensemble is from Manish Malhotra, and was styled by Nikita Jaisinghani. He teamed it up with a pair of square-framed statement glasses. If you want to keep it simple yet classy, go for traditional embroidery like this one.

Looks like Johar is an ardent fan of mirror work and we aren’t complaining. After all, it makes for the perfect wedding season ensemble.

