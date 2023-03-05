scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Fashion house Vivienne Westwood pays homage to late founder in Paris show

London Fashion Week, held last month, was dedicated to Westwood, one of British fashion's biggest names, who rose to fame dressing punk band the Sex Pistols. She died in December aged 81

vivienne westwoodAndreas Kronthaler poses with a model after his Fall-Winter 2023/2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for late designer Vivienne Westwood's namesake label during Paris Fashion Week in Paris (Source: Reuters)

Fashion label Vivienne Westwood paid tribute to its late founder on Saturday, taking to the catwalk in Paris with a collection drawn up by her husband and design partner Andreas Kronthaler.

Models sauntered through the gilded halls of the Hotel de la Marine overlooking the Place de la Concorde in a chic, punk-infused lineup for the Paris Fashion Week show.

Playing with volumes, tailored coats had bold shoulders and wide sleeves, while the lines on tracksuit trousers curved inwards at the bottom, rather than running straight down the leg.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood) 

One look mixed a patchwork of floral patterns, with an ample hooded cape thrown over a slim, fitted skirt and carried on towering platform heels, as rock band AC/DC’s growling rendition of “T.N.T.” thumped in the background.

Closing the show was the traditional bridal attire, with Kronthaler accompanying Westwood’s granddaughter Cora Corre, who wore an ivory, lace body suit with matching platform boots.

ALSO READ |Airport fashion: Shraddha Kapoor to Mouni Roy, comfort ruled this week

Scores of fans dressed in punk styles gathered to see the arrival of guests, who included fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier and actor Jared Leto.

London Fashion Week, held last month, was dedicated to Westwood, one of British fashion’s biggest names, who rose to fame dressing punk band the Sex Pistols. She died in December aged 81.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 19:10 IST
