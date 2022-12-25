From Sonakshi Sinha to Pooja Hegde: Fashion hits and misses (December 19-25)

The year-end has set the festive and holiday mood in the atmosphere with everyone putting on their party shoes or heading for a much-needed vacation. Our favourite Bollywood celebrities, too, are keeping the excitement quotient high by serving a bunch of stunning party looks as we gear up for New Year’s eve. As such, this week, we spotted a bunch of B-town stars going out and about the city, making a statement with their impeccable styles.

While some impressed us with their fits, others left us underwhelmed. Here’s a roundup of the best (and the worst) looks of the week.

HIT – Ranveer Singh

Ranveer’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The undisputed king of OTT fashion in India, Ranveer Singh didn’t disappoint with his latest outing. He was seen wearing a bright purple blazer over a white tee, washed-out bell-bottom denim jeans, pointed white boots and a checked scarf around his neck. The actor completed his look with a black bucket hat and white-rimmed sunglasses.

MISS – Pooja Hegde

Pooja’s look was a miss (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pooja’s look was a miss (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde, who always manages to impress us with her chic style, left us disappointed this time as she turned up in an unflattering red satin co-ord set/dress consisting of a crop top with full sleeves, a wrap skirt and a matching belt. A pair of silver hoops and stone-studded white flats completed this look.

HIT – Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha looked chic as ever as she wore a black mini dress with crisscross detailing on the hemline. The look was teamed with a matching black blazer, a pair of black stilettos and a black sling bag.

HIT – Gauri Khan

Gauri’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gauri’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Known for her casual-chic looks, Gauri Khan looked lovely in a white top paired with blue jeans and a printed Gucci jacket. A pair of white sneakers and sunglasses rounded off this street-style look.

HIT – Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aditya’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Giving boy-next-door vibes, Aditya Roy Kapoor looked suave in a basic grey tee worn over a pair of black trousers. The casual look was completed with a pair of flats and the actor‘s charming smile.

HIT – Malaika Arora

Malaika’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Malaika’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora served casual fashion goals as she opted for a pair of distressed denim jeans with a striped black and white full-sleeved cropped sweatshirt. She teamed this look with blue sneakers, a black handbag and glam makeup.

HIT – Mira Kapoor

Mira’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mira’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mira Kapoor’s stunning look is perfect for year-end parties that you may be looking to attend! She slipped into a body-hugging strappy monochrome dress featuring a plunging neckline with a white bodice and black bottom. Embellished heels, a dainty neckpiece and a black clutch completed Mira’s look.

