From Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal: Fashion hits and misses (December 12-18)

Before jetting off for year-end holidays, celebrities are serving a host of looks during movie promotions, event appearances, and so on. As such, in the week gone by, we spotted a bunch of B-town stars out and about in the city, flaunting their enviable style. While some looks made our heads turn, others left us disappointed.

Here’s a roundup of this week’s celebrity styles which worked for us, and ones which failed to do so.

HIT – Ranveer Singh

Ranveer’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It won’t be wrong to say that you may hate it or love it, but you just can’t ignore Ranveer Singh’s OTT fashion looks. In keeping with his signature style, the actor recently wore flared black and white checked trousers and paired them with a white turtleneck and a black faux leather jacket with maroon embroidery on the structured shoulders. His accessories including a dainty chain, a brown hat, brown-tinted sunglasses and black and white shoes elevated this statement look further.

MISS – Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline’s look was a miss (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline’s look was a miss (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In the past, Jacqueline Fernandez has left us stunned with her impeccable style. However, her recent fashion outing just didn’t work for us. Wearing a see-through shimmery overlay over a black crop top and a mini skirt, the actor completed the look with matching shimmery stockings, heels and open hair. The ensemble looked extremely unflattering on the actor and the hair and makeup only added to the woes.

HIT – Kiara Advani

Kiara’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kiara’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani has been, of late, hitting it out of the park with every next look. Her recent appearance was no different as she wore a bright red sleeveless crop top with a matching bodycon skirt. Keeping it chic and trendy, she paired the ensemble with nude pumps, a stack of bracelets and dainty studs.

MISS – Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal’s look was a miss (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal’s look was a miss (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur recently wore what can be called one of her most forgettable looks. An ill-fitted strappy silver dress with a plunging neckline, dangling pearl earrings, horrendous hairstyle or smokey eye makeup – we can’t figure out what was the worst part of this look. Mrunal surely can do better!

HIT – Vicky Kaushal

Vicky’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vicky’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We are in complete awe of Vicky Kaushal‘s recent playful and colourful looks. During the promotions of his film, he opted for an open blue shirt worn over matching trousers and a printed shirt. The look was completed with white sneakers and black sunglasses.

HIT – Hina Khan

Hina’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hina’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hina Khan’s bright and beautiful look for her manager Heena Lad’s wedding was a sure-shot hit! She wore a lemon green printed sari featuring embellished borders, and paired it with a halter-neck matching blouse. The look was completed with stone-studded jewellery, colourful bangles, flowers adorning her bun, and, of course, Hina’s dazzling style.

MISS – Karan Johar

Karan’s look was a miss (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karan’s look was a miss (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If there’s someone who can give Ranveer a run for the money with his OTT style, it has to be Karan Johar. While Karan usually impresses with his out-of-the-box experimental looks, his recent appearance where he wore an oversized blazer featuring shimmery stripes with a pair of matching trousers failed to impress us. This look was completed with a pair of blingy brown shoes which further dimmed down the producer’s otherwise sparkling personality.

HIT – Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi’s look was a hit (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor’s impressive sartorial run continued with this faux leather strapless dress which hugged her body like a second skin. We love how she didn’t go overboard with accessories and added the finishing touches with glam makeup.

